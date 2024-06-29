Texas Caregiver Charged With Murder Is Under Investigation For 20 Deaths

A Texas woman who owns unlicensed assisted living homes has been arrested and charged with murder after one of the residents died earlier this year. Now Arlington police are investigating at least 20 more deaths that have taken place at her facilities.

According to NBC News, Regla “Su” Becquer, owner of Love and Caring for People LLC was charged with murder in the January death of Steven Pankratz. Records from Tarrant County court reveal that she is still in custody on two separate $750,000 bonds.

“We have allegations of abuse, theft, and fraud by Miss Becquer and her company,” Kelly Land, an Arlington police crisis intervention specialist said. “The stories we’ve heard from the clients and their families are disturbing and heartbreaking and unimaginable, and we are committed to delivering justice to the families and the victims.”

The Tarrant County medical examiner stated Pankratz’s cause of death was mixed drug toxicity, with trazadone, tramadol, and mirtazapine found in his system.

The Arlington Police Department has started an investigation into the unlicensed group homes that Becquer owns. Investigators have revealed that more than 20 clients of Becquer have died since September 2022.

Investigators also believe that Becquer and her staff did not properly care for the clients. Allegedly they prevented clients from getting medical attention, and attempted to cut off communication between the clients and their families. They are accused of making purchases using clients’ debit cards without them knowing they did so and they kept items of their deceased clients including phones and vehicles.

“We’ve learned about some very concerning things occurring within these homes and we want to ensure that no victims are falling through the cracks,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “If you or a loved one has spent any time in one of these homes — or knows of any other locations this company may be operating out of – we need to know. Fortunately, our investigation has resulted in multiple clients being pulled from the homes so they can receive the legitimate care they need. But there may be others we need to help.”

