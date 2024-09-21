Legal by Mary Spiller Texas Rapper Slando Kareem Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sex Trafficking Jacorey Nathaniel Anderson reportedly trafficked girls as young as 15 years old.







Houston rapper Jacorey Nathaniel Anderson — also known as Slando Kareem — has been sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking three minors and one adult. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 29-year-old rapper forced these women into prostitution.

Anderson was arrested in the Dallas area while allegedly attempting to traffic who he believed to be a minor female but was an undercover police officer. After his phone was taken into evidence following his arrest, investigators were able to identify his victims and more of his crimes.

Some of Anderson’s minor victims were just 15 years old, and he allegedly lured many of them to the Austin, Texas, area from Houston by preying on them through social media sites and text messages.

According to police, after luring his victims to Austin he told them to post sex advertisements online and had them work in an area well known for prostitution at night.

Although some of these girls managed to flee from Anderson within a day, one victim was reportedly trafficked for multiple weeks. Court documents state that Anderson drugged his victims and starved them while they were forced to work for him.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani described how Anderson’s crimes showed up in his rap music as Slando Kareem.

“Unfortunately, for several young girls, he breathed life into his poorly crafted lyrics,” Hamdani said, “Providing drugs, starving and trafficking them for his own financial gain.”

Some of his victims can reportedly be seen in his music videos. In one, one of the victims can be seen tied up by her hands and feet with duct tape over her mouth. In other shots, he’s seen hitting and choking the same woman.

Homeland Security Investigations Dallas acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard told KHOU, “The victims this defendant abused can now begin their process of healing with this criminal behind bars for the remainder of his life.”

Anderson’s co-conspirator, Lelonnie Stephon Jackson, also pleaded guilty in the case for his involvement in providing the car used to transport the girls to Austin. Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison.

A second co-conspirator whose sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this year, Thomas Jarrett Barraza, also pled guilty for allegedly driving the victims to an Austin-area hotel.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak Offs,’ Racketeering, And Sex Trafficking Outlined By U.S. Attorney