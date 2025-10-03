Education by Jameelah Mullen Texas Southern Expands Aviation Program With New State-Of-The-Art Aircraft Fleet TSU aviation students are reaching new heights.







Texas Southern is expanding its Aviation Science Management program by acquiring 12 SR20 G7+ aircraft, marking a historic partnership between Cirrus Aircraft and an HBCU. The multimillion-dollar investment is the largest single fleet purchase in the program’s history. The fleet not only updates the curriculum but also positions TSU as a leading competitor among top aviation schools nationwide.

The new aircraft fleet features advanced technology, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) on all planes and Safe Return Emergency Autoland on seven of them, giving students access to one of the most technologically advanced and safest training fleets in the country.

“Safety is always our top priority, and with the enhanced and innovative safety features, we now operate one of the safest—if not the safest—fleets of collegiate training aircraft in the nation,” said Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of Aviation at the University. “These advanced safety systems not only enhance the training experience for our students but also provide peace of mind to parents, faculty, and the broader community.“

Leaders note that equipping future pilots with advanced avionics and safety equipment will set TSU graduates apart in a competitive job market.

“The acquisition of this new fleet of advanced technology aircraft marks a defining moment in the continued ascent of Texas Southern University Aviation,” J. W. Crawford III, President of Texas Southern University, said in a press release. “This investment signals our institution’s commitment to excellence and innovation and opens the door to boundless opportunities for current and future Texas Southern University students.”

Along with upgraded technology, the new aircraft offers increased flight availability, allowing students to complete their required hours more efficiently. The investment also demonstrates TSU’s commitment to increasing diversity in aviation, where African Americans currently make up less than 3% of commercial airline pilots in the United States.

The acquisition was made possible by a donation from a TSU alumnus as well as funding from the Texas Legislature, earmarked for strengthening workforce development programs at public universities. Houston city officials also supported TSU’s expansion at Ellington Airport, backing infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the new aircraft.

