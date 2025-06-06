News by Kandiss Edwards Texas Southern University Athletics Director Accused Of Sexual Harassment Kevin Granger is being sued by a former staffer for for $1 million.







Texas Southern University’s Athletic Director, Kevin Granger, is being sued by a former staffer for sexual harassment, KHOU reported.

The suit filed June 2 alleges Granger invited a female staffer into his office. During the April 2025 meeting, Granger allegedly groped and fondled the unnamed staffer. Granger is also accused of making inappropriate comments and using the victim’s job as a bargaining tool. The athletic director claimed he could “help her career.”

The plaintiff is seeking $1 million, which includes all costs incurred in the suit, including attorney’s fees. Attorney for the victim, Tony Buzbee, made a statement describing Granger’s actions.

“Texas Southern University staff member accused Dr. Kevin Granger of asking vulgar and graphic questions, as well as inappropriately touching her.”

Tony Buzbee's law firm claimed TSU Athletic Director Kevin Granger told the woman he could "help her career" if she complied with his requests. https://t.co/kKjRVHhodk — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 3, 2025

TSU declined to comment on pending litigation. However, the university released a statement to students and alumni addressing the issue, HBCU Legends reported. TSU claims it became aware of accusations after the filing and is launching an independent investigation. Granger has also been put on administrative leave.

“While the University is not named as a party in the litigation, please be assured that Texas Southern University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. In alignment with our policies and values, we have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave,” the statement read.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, Granger’s attorney, released a short statement denying all allegations and guaranteeing a response “in court.”

“These are serious allegations, and they deserve a serious response, which we will make at the appropriate time and in court,” Quinones-Hollins said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “In the meantime, I can tell you that no sexual assault occurred and any indication that it did, is false.”

Granger has been a part of the TSU athletics department for over 30 years. If the allegations prove true, it will spell the end of his time at the notable HBCU.

RELATED CONTENT: WHERE DEM FANS AT? Virginia State Shows How An HBCU Graduation Gets Down With ‘Boots On The Ground’ During Commencement