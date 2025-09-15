Teyana Taylor Takes Over As ‘The Aunties’ Lead Creative Direction For NBA YoungBoy Tour

Teyana Taylor has booked another artist for her creative direction, lending her talents to NBA YoungBoy for his tour.

Taylor’s own production company, The Aunties, is helping YoungBoy bring his “Make America Slime Again” tour to cities across America. The “Gonna Love Me” singer spoke on Kai Cenat’s livestream about the opportunity as she expands her creative enterprise.

“Well, you know I have an all-female production company called The Aunties,” she said. “Me and my partner Coco started that company and we creative direct. We creative direct, choreograph, style. It’s like the whole 360, we do everything. So we jumped on the creative for YB.”

As creative director, the 34-year-old oversees nearly every aspect of the tour, including choreography and styling of the show experience. Taylor is no novice to this work, having led creative direction for several other artists like Summer Walker and Lil Baby. Now, she’ll help the 25-year-old rapper as his tour hits arenas, with guest performers such as Offset, NoCap, and more.

The singer and aspiring chef stepped into this new role after initially retiring from making music. However, she reappeared with her own work, the visual album Escape Room, this August. The album featured a short film as well, co-starring her new boyfriend, actor Aaron Pierre.

As news of their coupling made headlines, Taylor shared more insight into their relationship. However, she also wants to protect what they are building with one another, while also supporting each other creatively.

“People are preying on the health that you are building,” detailed Taylor while on Hot97. “What me and Aaron have is very healthy, gentle, soft, and very kind, sweet, warm, and one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. It’s so safe, and I don’t want us to be robbed of that. I am so grateful for him and everything that comes with him.”

While Taylor and the Aunties help out NBA YoungBoy on his grandest tour to date, she continues to find her own lane in several sectors of the industry.

