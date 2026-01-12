Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teyana Taylor Wins 1st Golden Globe, Shows Love To Black Women In Tearful Acceptance Speech Taylor won for her lauded role in "One Battle After Another."







Teyana Taylor is now an award-winning actress, taking home her first Golden Globe.

Drawing buzz the entire awards season for her performance in One Battle After Another, Taylor won for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the Jan. 11 ceremony in Los Angeles. The mother of two, looking fabulous in a Schiaparelli gown, showed love for Black women in her acceptance speech.

Already in tears as she walked to the stage, Taylor began her speech by making a cheeky joke, she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Wait until you see my party in the back,” joked Taylor as she flashed her backside to reveal a crystal thong.

She followed up by jokingly telling her daughters to pay attention to her big moment. The 35-year-old thanked God and the Golden Globe voters for this honor, as well as her family and “tribe.”

“I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would get [this],” remarked Taylor. “My babies are upstairs watching. Y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now…Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment. “

Taylor, who played Perfidia Beverly Hills in the “Paul ‘Let him cook’ Thomas Anderson” film, thanked the director. “Thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless.”

After noting cast-mates and producers that helped bring this project and her inclusion in it to life, Taylor did not leave the stage without shouting out her fellow Black women.

“And Last, and most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space,” concluded the actress.

Several Black women have earned the Golden Globe in this category before. Taylor joins the ranks of Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, and Regina King.

