‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ Renewed For Another Season

The God’s honest truth is that Charlamagne Tha God will be back for a second season on Comedy Central.

MTV Entertainment Group announced Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God has been renewed for a second season.

The weekly series was created and hosted by multimedia mogul and “The Breakfast Club’s” Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey.

Tha God’s Honest Truth is executive produced by The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert and Boondocks creator, Aaron McGruder.

The second season is slated to premiere in summer 2022.

While the show is on hiatus until the summer, Charlamagne will be hosting a special series of exclusive, one-on-one interviews as an extension of Tha God’s Honest Truth. The specials will feature notable names in entertainment, politics, comedy, publishing, and more.

“We are building a cultural institution with ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDB infuriate,” said Charlamagne in a written statement.

“It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all!! Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without!! I THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!”

The debut season featured special guests Vice President Kamala Harris, Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey, Soulja Boy, and more.

“There is no one on television like Charlamagne,” said Colbert. “I’m excited to see what Truths Tha God gets Honest about in Season 2 of TGHT!”

It was recently announced that Charlamagne and comedian Kevin Hart, under their newly created audio production banner SBH Productions, will bring five new projects to Audible listeners in 2022. According to Audible, the projects support the overall vision of the development deal to give rise to Black creatives and create content that speaks to the culture.