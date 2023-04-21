Introducing the 2023 Class of the Emerging Leaders Program

On Friday, April 21, 2023, The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) will present the second graduating class of the Emerging Leaders Program. Upon completing the program, these twenty-six high achieving Black leaders will have obtained professional skills that help to position them to make a positive impact in their workplaces and communities. The Emerging Leaders Program provides training on a variety of topics that impact rising Black professionals, covering topics such as executive presence, managerial effectiveness, negotiation strategies, and organizational culture. TALI’s Emerging Leaders Program is delivered in partnership with CMU. Additionally, Duquesne University, Robert Morris University, and The University of Pittsburgh collaborate with TALI and CMU by providing top faculty for the program.

TALI Executive Leadership Academy 2019 alumna Steffanie Jasper, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management at PNC, will deliver the keynote address. Mayor Ed Gainey will offer special remarks, along with TALI Board Chair Lara Washington, President and CEO, Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation. The broader TALI family looks forward to celebrating alongside the graduates.

“As always, this year’s Emerging Leaders Program graduates are quite impressive,” says Evan Frazier, President & CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. “They represent some of the region’s top rising leaders and demonstrate that there is strong diverse talent in our companies and institutions.”

“We are proud to partner with TALI to deliver another year of the Emerging Leaders Program,” says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon UniversityTepper School of Business. “I am confident that the training, mentoring, and peer networking opportunities that the program has provided will help these individuals in their professional journey. Congratulations to all 26 graduates!”

The Emerging Leaders Program compliments TALI’s flagship program, known as the Executive Leadership Academy, which is celebrating its fifth year. The Emerging Leaders Program is focused on the professional development of individual contributors and early managers, while the Executive Leadership Academy focuses on advancing senior-level managers and executives. Together, both programs help to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for professional advancement. Post-graduation, the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program participants will have ongoing access to a large and strong TALI alumni network and executive development programming.

Congratulations to the Emerging Leaders Program 2023 graduates!