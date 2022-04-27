The American Black Film Festival Announces 2022 Feature, Documentary and Web Series Lineup

The 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) today announced its lineup of narrative and documentary features and web series. This year’s festival format returns as a hybrid with live events June 15-19 in Miami, Fla., followed by virtual panels and screenings June 20-30 on the festival’s custom-built online platform ABFF PLAY.

The Features program includes Narrative competitions (U.S. and international), World Premieres and first-time directors representing a diverse group of independent filmmakers from around the globe. The lineup offers a mixture of thought-provoking, entertaining and authentic stories that uplift and highlight Black culture.

The festival opens with the documentary “CIVIL,” an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Considered a trailblazer of his field, “CIVIL” gives viewers an inside look at Crump’s mission to raise the value of Black life. As the civil lawyer for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Black farmers and banking while Black victims, Crump challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients. The film is directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming, After Maria, The Show). Produced by Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams and Lauren Cioffi. The Netflix release of “CIVIL” will premiere on Juneteenth (June 19) this year.

“We are thrilled to open the festival with “CIVIL,” a timely documentary bringing light to issues of social justice and equity in America,” said Nicole Friday, festival producer and president of ABFF Ventures LLC.

“We’ve curated an entertaining and thought-provoking lineup of features, documentaries and web series and I am so excited to share our content with a live audience again.”

Universally considered the premiere festival for Black storytellers and storytelling, ABFF presents a wide range of independent films, studio and network previews, a series of talk events, master classes, live entertainment and more. The festival continues to spotlight talent both in front of and behind the camera and provide a platform for emerging artists to tell their stories.

The full feature, documentary and web series lineup is listed below and here.

Finalists for the HBO Short Film Award presented by Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO will be announced at a later date. For more updates on the complete list of programming of the 2022 American Black Film Festival, in the coming week, follow us. #ABFF2022 @ABFF on Twitter, @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram, Facebook and ABFF’s website.

Narrative features (U.S. and international)

A competitive section for U.S. and international feature-length films directed by or written and produced by persons of African descent. Films in this category are eligible to be nominated to compete for the following Jury Awards — Best Director (presented by Cadillac, $5,000 cash prize), Best Narrative Feature (presented by Sony, $2,500 cash prize), and Best Screenplay (presented by TV One, $2,500 cash prize). In addition, if a person of African descent has directed a film in this section and it is their first feature, they will be eligible to compete for the John Singleton Award for Best First Feature (presented by Netflix, $5,000 cash prize).

The following films represent the 2022 official selections in the Narrative Features category:

Between Sins *world premiere

Faced with the responsibilities of an ill mother and estranged daughter, Coy searches for redemption for past sins while trying to avoid the pitfalls that could lead to repeating them.

USA | 83 min

Director: Carlos Miller

Writer: Carlos Miller

Producers: Tyler Cheatham, Carlos Gonzalez, Carlos Miller

Cast: George Taylor, Rigoberto Duval, Carolyn Johnson, Skyla Rain Rowe, Angela Kohn

Bite of a Mango *world premiere

2020 comes with enough challenges of its own, but as four best friends each attempt to overcome their own trying situations, they are left unsure if the group can survive.

CANADA | 98 min

Director: Ron Dias

Writers: Joanne Jansen, Ron Dias

Producers: Joanne Jansen, Ron Dias

Cast: Jayne Kamara, Ryan Rosery, Orville Cummings, Nathan Taylor

Escaping Paradise *world premiere

A young couples’ anniversary trip turns deadly in a foreign land.

PHILIPPINES | 91 min

Director: Paul Tanter

Writer: Deji LaRay

Producers: Thomas Q. Jones, Deji LaRay, DeNorvious Pickett

Cast: Deji LaRay, Simon Phillips, Shayla Hale

Feel Like Ghosts *world premiere

Two recent exes with an undeniable connection confront what could have been if their cultural differences hadn’t pushed them to new lives on opposite coasts.

USA | 100 min

Director: Kali Baker-Johnson

Writer: Kali Baker-Johnson

Producer: Lola Ridgell

Cast: Nican Robinson, Misha Molani

God of Dreams *U.S. festival premiere

Welcome to the future, where dreaming is Illegal.

USA | 104 min

Director: Jurian Isabelle

Writer: Jurian Isabelle

Producers: Jurian Isabelle, Joe Langford

Cast: Ann Nesby, Julia Reilly, Jessie Reeder, Keshawn Pettigrew, Omar Cook

Our Father, the Devil

An African immigrant’s quiet life in a small French town is upended by the arrival of a charismatic Catholic priest, whom she recognizes as the warlord who slaughtered her family.

USA | FRANCE | 108 min

Director: Ellie Foumbi

Writer: Ellie Foumbi

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Cast: Babetida Sadjo, Souleymane Sy Savané, Jennifer Tchiakpe

Scheme Queens *world premiere

Four friends who are down on their luck decide to rob a ruthless Rastafarian jewel thief by conning his second in command.

USA | 94 min

Director: Cas Sigers Beedles

Writer: Cas Sigers Beedles

Producers: Cas Sigers Beedles, Ernestine Johnson

Cast: B. Simone, Ernestine Johnson, Brii Reneé, Jacky Oh

Survival

A car-jacked mother and entrepreneur is forced to bond with her violent assailant in order to escape.

USA | 90 min

Director: Damon Jamal

Writers: Damon Jamal, Dave Eisenstark

Producers: Leah Daniels Butler, Henry Black Butler, Damone Smith, Damon Jamal

Cast: Elise Neal, Demetrius Grosse, Dylan McNamara, Miguel A. Nuñez Jr.

The Threesome *world premiere

A sex comedy told in three ways.

USA | 92 min

Director: Jamal Dedeaux

Writer: Jamal Dedeaux

Producers: Jaleel Ghafur, Rebecca Haze, Jamal Dedeaux

Cast: Andrea Lewis, Brittany S. Hall, Jerrel O’Neal

You Married Dat

Two happy brides, one dead guy!

USA | 114 min

Director: Dame Pierre

Writers: Byron Manuel, Curtis L. Ellison Jr., Tarek Abdelkhalig

Producers: Timothy Christian, Sherah Rider, Elijah Kelley

Cast: Juhahn Jones, Apryl Jones, LisaRaye, Audra Kinkead, Michael Colyar

Documentary features

A competitive section for nonfiction feature films directed by persons of African descent or centered on the culture and experiences of persons of African descent. Films in this category are eligible to be nominated to compete for the Jury Award for Best Documentary (presented by Amazon, $2,500 cash prize). The following films represent the 2022 official selections in the Documentary Features category:

A Woman on the Outside

Kristal is a young, ambitious Philadelphian driven to keep families connected to their incarcerated loved ones. But when her father and brother return from prison, she confronts the ultimate question: can she reunite her own family?

USA | 85 min

Directors: Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville

Writer: Kiara C. Jones

Producers: Kiara C. Jones, Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan Seville

Cast: Kristal Bush, Nyvae Scott, Kristal Speaks

American Immigrants *world premiere

Being homeless is an experience not a person.

USA | 60 min

Director: Ken Miles

Writer: Ken Miles

Producer: Ken Miles

Cast: Jorge Colina, Nathan White

Black As U R: a Micheal Rice film

Micheal Rice’s kaleidoscopic journey through the fault lines of race, gender and sexuality in America.

USA | 87 min

Director: Micheal Rice

Writer: Micheal Rice

Producer: Edward Radford

Executive Producers: Micheal Rice, Gerald Oxford

Cast: Micheal Rice, Dr. Charlene Sinclair, Michael Roberson

Blind Eye Artist *world premiere

The origin story of painter Justin Wadlington, blind in his left eye.

USA | 76 min

Director: Ashwin Chaudhary

Producers: Ashwin Chaudhary, Jonathan Korn, Justin Wadlington

Cast: Justin Wadlington, Glenn Fuhrman

Drowning in Silence

A mother goes on a healing journey to investigate the silent epidemic of childhood drowning after losing her son.

USA | 81 min

Director: Chezik Tsunoda

Writers: Chezik Tsunoda, Claire Ave’Lallemant

Producers: Hill Harper, Joe Beshenkovsky, Chezik Tsunod

Let The Church Say *world premiere

In a time of racial upheaval and a multitude of woes affecting marginalized communities, a young African American filmmaker journeys to the heart of the Black experience to find the answer to a daunting question: Is the Black church dead?

USA | 70 min

Director: Rafiq J Nabali

Writer: Rafiq J Nabali

Producers: Joe Howell, Nancy Howard, Danielle Nebeliuk

Cast: Jekalyn Carr, Dr. Teresa Fry Brown, Dr. Walter Fluker, Darlene McCoy

Lovely Jackson *world premiere

America’s longest wrongfully held exonerated prisoner, Rickey Jackson, returns to the prison where his 39-year journey of survival began and guides his younger self from death row to freedom.

USA | 104 min

Director: Matt Waldeck

Writers: Rickey Jackson, Matt Waldeck

Producers: Rickey Jackson, Matt Waldeck, Jillian Wolstein, Ben Hecht, Travis Killian

Cast: Rickey Jackson, Edward Vernon, Pr. Anthony Singleton, Mario Beverly, Devito Parker Jr.

The Young Vote *world premiere

Filmmaker Diane Robinson follows a diverse group of students and activists during the 2020 election to understand young peoples’ perceptions of voting and civic engagement.

USA | 67 min

Director: Diane Robinson

Writer: Diane Robinson

Producer: Diane Robinson

Cast: Ariana Tulay, Dariel Cruz Rodriguez, Elena Ashburn, Liz Magallanes, Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy, John King, Bradley Tusk, Jeremy Gruber

Web series

A competitive section for short-form episodic television directed by or produced and written by persons of African descent. Each series in this section will compete for the Jury Award for Best Web Series (presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, $2,500 cash prize).

The following are the 2022 official selections in the Web Series category:

Bourn Kind: The Tiny Kindness Project

A Black/Jewish artist creates a project of kindness to celebrate connection in his community.

USA | 12 min

Director: Rachel Myers

Writer: Rachel Myers

Producer: Tamika Lamison, Connie Jo Sechrist, Rachel Myers

Cast: Bourn Rich

Dreamers

The zany misadventures of two sisters navigating the ups and downs of life, as artists, in the wild and unpredictable streets of La La Land.

USA | 7:30 min

Director: Kimberly Dooley

Writer: Kimberly Dooley

Producer: Kimberly Dooley

Cast: Kimberly Dooley, Dayna Dooley

I am Mara *world premiere

Striving to break free from a life of espionage, murder and destructive family ties, Mara sets out to fabricate a new life for herself, but soon realizes the truth will always reveal itself and all sins must be atoned for.

USA | 14:33 min

Directors: Cody Duncum, Demetrius Feaster

Writers: Candace West, Clarinda D’Cruze

Producer: Candace West, Demetrius Feaster, Clarinda D’Cruze

Cast: Candace Kirstin West, Keith Elgin Douglas, Alek President, Jose Navarro, Virginia Elliot, David Chin

Jonathan’s World *U.S. festival premiere

Boy genius sips magical potion causing him to obtain enhanced capabilities.

USA | 14 min

Director: Tyler D. Lambert

Writer: Tyler D. Lambert

Producer: Tyler D. Lambert

Cast: Tyler D. Lambert

Last Name Unknown *world premiere

Beyond Hope Youth Shelter’s homeless youth beat the odds, and find their place in society.

USA | 15 min

Director: Dui Jarrod

Writer: Dui Jarrod

Producers: Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Dui Jarrod, Chris Hicks,

David Blackman

Cast: Chakeefe Gordon, Erika Norrell, Braxton Jordan, Lindsey G. Smith

Layered, “Stalker” *world premiere

A series following three black women from Philadelphia, two of them Muslim, trying to break into the media industry while being met with challenges in mental health, faith and loss due to gun violence.

USA | 12:57 min

Director: Zareefa Abdul-Adl

Writers: Arraiyan DuBose, Aiko Brown, Zareefa Abdul-Adl

Producers: Aiko Brown, Arraiyan DuBose, Zareefa Abdul-Adl

Cast: Merceedes White, LaPorscha Rodgers, Aisha Saran

Little Lawyer *U.S. festival premiere

A six-year-old girl with aspirations of being an attorney puts her little brother on trial after she discovers her toy is inoperative.

USA | 12 min

Director: Sam Buckner III

Writer: Sam Buckner III

Producers: Sam Buckner, Samantha O. Buckner

Cast: Sophia Dejesus, London Sinead, Wyatt Hinz, Ayani Tamar, Brandon. L Ward,

Alex Jackson

Mine

When the sudden disappearance of water — their main life source — threatens to upend a vibrant utopia, an intrepid teen named Blaze must save their community before it’s too late.

USA | 12:30 min

Directors: Randall Dottin, Luisa Dantas

Writers: Randall Dottin, Angela Tucker, Paige Wood, Luisa Dantas, Rise-Home Stories Project

Producers: Randall Dottin, Angela Tucker, Paige Wood, Luisa Dantas, Rise-Home Stories Project, Anna Lee, Russell Hornsby

Cast: Russell Hornsby, Denny Dillon, Imani Russell, Kaya Fraites, Sunni Patterson

The Green Couch (Ep. 2) *world premiere

Psychologist Dr. Rhemington Lee engages patients in an unwitting experiment of truth as each convene on The Green Couch.

USA | 14:08 min

Director: Mirlande Amazan

Writer: Mirlande Amazan

Producer: Mirlande Amazan

Cast: Mirlande Amazan, Antuone Torbert; narrated by Gordon Greene

The Whippersnappers *world premiere

OG, Big Mama and Foegy, aka “The Oldheads,” growing tired of the same routine, decide to use technology to become younger.

USA | 4:56 min

Director: Ryan Cole

Writer: Ryan Cole

Producer: Ryan Cole

Cast: Ryan Cole

ABFF 2022 sponsors and partners to date include Warner Bros. Discovery & HBO® (Founding); Cadillac, City of Miami Beach, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Prime Video (Presenting); American Airlines, Comcast NBCUniversal, Meta, IMDb (Premier); ALLBLK, Prudential Financial, Variety, TV One, Netflix, Starz, Disney+ (Official); Accenture, Motion Pictures Association (MPA), A&E Indie Films, Springhill Company, The Boston Globe, Color of Change, Confluential Films (Supporting).

For festival information and to obtain an ABFF pass, visit www.abff.com. Pre-registration closes May 13.