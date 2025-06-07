Entertainment by Selena Hill The Apollo Theater Celebrates Clyde Davis, Teyana Taylor, and the late Richard Parsons at Annual Spring Benefit The star-studded evening raised $5 million for the World Famous Apollo Theater







Celebrities, executives, and some of Harlem’s finest convened at The Apollo Theater’s Spring 2025 Benefit on Wednesday to celebrate legendary music executive Clive Davis and multihyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor. A tribute was also held for late Apollo Theater Chairman Richard “Dick” Parsons, a corporate titan who served as chairman and CEO of both Citigroup and Time Warner.

The evening began with a pre-ceremony to honor Davis’ induction into the historic theater’s Walk of Fame. Later, the iconic record producer was honored with the Legacy Award for his colossal contributions to Black music and culture. The award was presented by Monica, who signed to Davis’ J Records in 2000, and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, with whom Davis and L.A. Reid cofounded LaFace Records.

Source: Clive Davis is inducted into The Apollo’s Walk of Fame at The 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit (Photo credit: Shahar Azran/Ivan Piedra/Denise Stephanie for The Apollo).

“Black music is an essential part of American popular culture. There is no single institution that has done more to champion the truth of Black music than the Apollo Theater,” said Davis in his acceptance speech about the New York City landmark. For nearly 100 years, the cultural cornerstone has served as a centerpiece of Black music, culture, and artistry in the heart of Harlem.

Davis launched his storied career as an attorney before being recruited as assistant counsel at Columbia Records at the age of 28. He quickly rose through the ranks and was appointed president of the record label five years later. During his stint, the Brooklyn native signed several African American performers and acts, including Earth, Wind, and Fire, the Chambers Brothers, and Sly and the Family Stone.

After leaving Columbia in 1973, Davis launched Artista Records and then J Records — two labels that signed and helped revitalize the careers of Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, and Dionne Warwick. Davis, however, is perhaps best known for discovering and signing music icon Whitney Houston. Under his guidance, Houston became one of the bestselling and most lauded music artists of all time.

“Whitney and I were family. I think of her every day,” Davis told BLACK ENTERPRISE on the red carpet. “There was no one like her. What most people didn’t know is that she was a student of music. She knew the arrangers of producers. She had an instinctive, individual feel for song,” he said. “You should hear the demo of ‘I Want to Dance with Somebody,’ or any of the songs – ‘Saving All My Love for You’ or the original ‘The Greatest Love of All.’ She felt it. She put it in her soul, and with an unmatchable voice, she gave it, and it became a classic,” he recalled. “This is one of those special moments. And I miss not sharing it with her.”

Source: Teyana Taylor at The 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit (Photo credit: Shahar Azran/Ivan Piedra/Denise Stephanie for The Apollo).

Notable Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan and talk show host and actress Sherri Shepherd presented the Innovator Award to Taylor, a Harlem-born singer, songwriter, actress, and choreographer. While accepting the award, she reflected on her first performance at the historic theater when she was just eight years old.

“I remember…performing with this group called The Sunshine Girls. And we used to be like, ‘we’re The Sunshine Girls and we’re on the mic, giving it to you the way you like. Y’all better not boo us because we’re only eight!,” she shared.

“It’s so amazing to be here tonight and still feel nervous and still feel the jitters. This is such an iconic stage. I’m just so grateful,” Taylor added. “Eight-year-old me never would have thought I’d be back on this stage being honored.”

Musical performances throughout the evening included Broadway legend Shoshana Bean, Deborah Cox, Method Man, and Busta Rhymes, as well as a moving tribute to Apollo benefactor Parsons presented by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Before the awards presentation, Apollo President and CEO Michelle Ebanks revealed that the benefit had raised a whopping $3.2 million. She was then joined on stage by Charles Phillips, Chair of The Apollo Board of Directors, who announced an additional $2.5 million contribution from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The gala marked the famed institution’s 91st anniversary and its final event before it undergoes renovations. The new theater promises to include a new café, expanded lobby, improved balcony seating, and an updated marquee.

Sherrese Clarke, the founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, a premier sponsor of the event, praised the theater and Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes for carrying its legacy of cultivating and empowering Black artists.

“The Apollo Theater represents the very essence of what we invest in at HarbourView—authentic cultural expression that shapes generations,” Clarke told BE. “Under Kamilah Forbes’ visionary leadership, the Apollo continues to be a launching pad for groundbreaking artists and stories. We’re honored to support an institution that has always understood the power of giving artists ownership of their narratives.”

Source: D-nice DJ’s the after party following The 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit (Photo credit: Shahar Azran/Ivan Piedra/Denise Stephanie for The Apollo)

After the show, The Marching Cobras led guests to the after-party, where the celebration continued with signature cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Harlem-born DJ and artist D-Nice set the vibe, spinning classics and prompting impromptu performances from Deborah Cox and Melisa Morgan.

