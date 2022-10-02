The Athlete’s Foot and REFORM Alliance Team Up for National Town Hall in Atlanta

The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) is partnering with REFORM Alliance, a leading national organization whose mission is to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture, for a town hall in Atlanta on Oct. 6, 2022.

The event will feature a discussion about how to improve probation and parole policies, close the revolving door between supervision and incarceration, and improve safety and well-being in communities.

The in-person event will take place at Plywood Place, 933 Lee St SW b1, Atlanta, Ga. 30310 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST and will host REFORMers, local Atlantans, and special invited guests. The event will also be streamed live for a national audience.

The town hall will include a panel discussion, Q&A and remarks from special guests including Grammy Nominated Producer ATL Jacob, Georgia Justice Project’s Elizabeth Rainwater, and REFORM Alliance’s Britton Smith, among others.

Darius Billings, senior director, Product & Marketing (TAF) shares, “Partnering with the REFORM Alliance is strategically aligned with TAF’s mission to participate in necessary conversations on social issues and to help raise awareness on these important topics.”

He continues “We as a company believe in actively giving back to the communities we serve and look forward to an open and honest conversation on how we can assist in creating a change in probation and parole reform.”

Britton Smith, senior director, Membership (REFORM Alliance) shares “We are excited to bring such an incredible group of leaders together in Atlanta for a discussion about how we can reimagine our parole and probation systems nationwide. When we have influencers like ATL Jacob, who has firsthand experience with the system; partners like The Athlete’s Foot, who are dedicated to true corporate citizenship; and our allies at the Georgia Justice Project, who have helped us pass real reforms in Georgia, we can engage in a truly meaningful and impactful conversation. Come hear about what’s possible when unlikely allies come together with the goal of bringing more safety and more wellbeing to our communities.”

Georgia has more people on probation than any other state in the nation, with more than 200,000 people – or one in every 18 adults – on probation. In 2021, REFORM Alliance and its partners at the Georgia Safety Coalition, including the Georgia Justice Project, championed Senate Bill 105. The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Kemp. SB105 created uniform eligibility criteria, standardized and streamlined proceedings, and court standards to advance fairness and equity in early probation termination processes. Thousands of Georgians are eligible for early termination of their probation via SB105.