The Audacity! Twitter Reacts to Walmart’s Great Value Brand, Juneteenth Flavored Ice Cream

As Juneteenth approaches, social media is spiraling regarding rumors about Walmart’s release of a “celebration edition” ice cream to highlight the federal holiday. Folks are outraged deeming this move racist and exploitative.

The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor. The carton shows an image of two Black hands with a yellow, green, red, and black background. The major retailer left consumers with a message on the container that reads, “share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation, and enduring hope.”

Twitter users are displeased with Walmart’s audacity to even trademark the national independence day that commemorates the end of slavery for all Black people. One user called it “gentrification.”

The gentrification of Juneteenth is on the way brough to you by @Walmart. I’m also looking at the little ™ symbol next to Juneteenth with so many questions sigh. Do you not have any trademark attorneys who advised against this? Or do y’all just not care? pic.twitter.com/FcFlM4suQ2 — Ticora Davis – The Creator’s Lawyer ® (@CreatorsLawyer) May 22, 2022

For those who don’t get the outrage behind the #Juneteenth ice cream: A White-owned company named @Walmart is trying to trademark Juneteenth. 😶 Some people sit, listen, and never learn anything. pic.twitter.com/GozalqO8BK — #TheResistance (@BoneKnightmare) May 23, 2022

I knew when they’d declare Juneteenth as a holiday it was just a bone being thrown at Black ppl in typical gaslighting fashion. Walmart’s new action to trademark a Black American moment of historical significance is the epitome of white supremacy in action. — Ekta Shah 🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏽🙏🏽💛🐝 (@EktaShahMD) May 23, 2022

Other Twitter users continue to object Walmart’s ice cream calling it an exploitation of Black culture and an intentional way to profit. The solution for all of us, according to most of them, is to ‘BUY BLACK.’

In keeping with American tradition, Walmart celebrates Juneteenth by using black culture to make white folks rich. pic.twitter.com/714OK9ojOM — David (@bigbadwolf456) May 22, 2022

Convinced that Juneteenth (TM) Ice Cream is a sketch from Spike Lee’s Bamboozled that was left on the cutting floor. Ain’t no way @Walmart execs said, “Let commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. by monetizing a cheap brand of ice cream.” And attempt to trademark the holiday.” — Christoph Mergerson, Ph.D. (@colorofresearch) May 23, 2022

They’re trying to bastardize the meaning of Juneteenth with Pan African & Ethiopian flag colors, exploiting Native Black Americans history by trying to capitalize financially off of our ancestors fight! Look at what Walmart and other corporations are doing. #Juneteenth — The Ballots & The Bullets (@BallotNBullet) May 22, 2022

Please do NOT but Juneteenth items from Walmart. There are plenty of Black businesses that you can purchase from. @piemovement is one. Feel free to list others below. But, PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM WALMART. — Dr. Shade of Gray (@AshGray314) May 22, 2022

@Walmart commercializing and exploiting Juneteenth by selling these stupid decorations is a powerful case example of what I teach corporate leaders, business marketing professionals, and my MBA students NOT to do. It is racist. https://t.co/W7NEmMqfZf #Walmart #Juneteenth — Shaun R. Harper (@DrShaunHarper) May 22, 2022

Walmart is no stranger to celebratory campaigns as they featured a white chocolate flavored ice cream for pride month for their ‘Celebration Edition’. One Twitter user demanded that the company should “leave the commemorative flavor to Ben & Jerry’s” because “there would at least be some call to action” and “focused grouped flavor.”

So…they didn’t stop at a Juneteenth flavor. As my friend @marlonawalker said, leave the commemorative ice cream flavors to @benandjerrys There would at least be some type of call to action & focus grouped flavor. Also, what in the defund the arts graphic design is going on? pic.twitter.com/JXqOPjllf6 — Stephanie M. Smith (@Smith4Delegate) May 22, 2022

Walmart has not released an official statement about the rumored product.