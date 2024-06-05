Women by Stacy Jackson 2 Friends Create Nonprofit To Raise Funds For Black Women With Uterine Fibroids The Beauty of Our Wellness was created after co-founder Khaleelah Harris sought medical help after her personal experience with fibroids.









The Beauty of Our Wellness, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for uterine health disparities affecting the African American community through wellness and arts-related events.

Founded in January 2024 by Khaleelah Harris and Yasmine Griffiths, the organization aims to assist women grappling with the financial burden of uterine fibroid treatments. According to the organization’s website, Harris shared her personal journey with uterine fibroids, leading the duo to combine their talents and address the needs of their community by providing special experiences.

Through The Beauty of Our Wellness Fund, financial aid is provided to low-income and uninsured individuals with uteruses who face mounting medical bills or lack funds to cover surgical costs for their uterine fibroid-related issues. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, a study by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences revealed that 70% to 80% of Black women will develop benign uterine fibroid tumors by their late 40s. Additionally, research indicates that Black women are more likely to require surgical intervention due to the condition, which causes heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and bulk symptoms related to the size or position of the fibroids.

The Beauty of Our Wellness Uterine Fibroids Awareness Campaign disseminates research on women’s uterine health, provides a directory of Black Women OB/GYNs specializing in fibroid treatments, and connects individuals with financial assistance during their treatment journey.

With Harris’s background in art curation and event organizing, combined with Griffiths’ passion for wellness as a Howard University Medical student and yoga instructor, the co-founders were driven to help their community. Harris sought ways to support others after enduring a complicated process of seeking medical help as she underwent surgery to remove a 5″ x 7″ x 7″ fibroid.

The co-founders drew inspiration from Tonya Wright, MD’s 2023 Black Maternal Health charity art exhibition. The friends recently hosted The Beauty of Our Wellness Awareness Luncheon and Fundraiser on June 1 at Fathom Gallery in Georgetown. The event and other sessions hosted by the organization throughout the year provide a safe space for women to learn and discuss health, according to a mini-documentary featuring the organization’s team.

Join The Beauty of Our Wellness on YouTube for “Wellness Wednesdays” and more.