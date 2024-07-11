News by Jameelah Mullen Eventnoire Partners With Pronghorn To Expand Its Global Reach As of last year, Pronghorn has invested more than $200 million to support Black-owned businesses









The Black-owned event curator Eventnoire announced its partnership with Pronghorn.

Eventnoire is a venue management platform for cultural events in North America and Africa. With more than 10,000 venues and event organizers and nearly 400,000 members, Eventnoire is an emerging leader in the online ticketing industry. Pronghorn is an investment firm that strives to cultivate the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, especially within the spirits industry.

Pronghorn’s goal is to generate $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community through its investment in 57 Black-owned spirits brands by 2032. With Pronghorn’s investment, Eventnoire will enhance its app and expand its reach to become the hub for event organizers, consumers, and brands. Pronghorn’s partnership with Eventnoire gives the company access to its vast community of event curators and consumers.

Co-founders Erin J. Hall, Dan Sanborn, and Dia Simms announced the partnership at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

“Eventnoire is thrilled to partner with Pronghorn, and we look forward to a strategic partnership that will allow us to continue to grow while driving innovation and inclusivity in the spirits industry together,” said Jeff Osuji, founder and CEO of Eventnoire in a press release.

Pronghorn co-founder Erin J. Hall echoed Osuji’s sentiments.

“Partnering with Eventnoire is a seamless fit for Pronghorn, as this partnership opens doors to unparalleled growth and collaboration within the special events and spirits industries. Together, we’ll elevate event experiences, forge meaningful connections with emerging Black spirits founders, and redefine the landscape of celebration,” Hall said.

The companies launched the partnership in June with a screening of the “Distilled” docuseries in Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago. The series is a multi-episode series that tells the stories of Black-owned distilleries in the Pronghorn portfolio. It will begin streaming on AMC+ in August, which is Black Business Month.

For more information about Eventnoire, visit https://eventnoire.com or follow it on Instagram. For more information about Pronghorn Co., visit its website or follow its Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: WOMEN OF POWER 2024 RECAP