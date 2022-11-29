The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase.

This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In the technology industry, less than 1 percent of founders who have received venture capital funds are African American or Hispanic. Minority women compose only a fraction of that 1 percent. The time is now to highlight extraordinary women who are breaking down barriers in technology and provide a platform for women to share their experience on how they’ve created and achieved success, provide a blueprint on navigating the workplace, and to educate and support the next generation of women in in the digital space. JPMorgan Chase and Advancing Black Pathway’s has partnered with The BOSS Network, to expand the opportunities and resources for Black women entrepreneurs.

Presented by The BOSS Network, Founder Dr. Cameka Smith, will feature a panel discussion composed of thought leaders who are innovators in Building a Digital Brand, Diversity, Black Women in Technology, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Funding Your Small Business. Our BOSS honoree, Simone I. Smith leads a full life. The wife of entertainment icon, LL Cool J, a proud mother of four, she’s also a 17-year cancer survivor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. In 2011, Smith co-founded Simone I. Smith Jewelry. The idea for her first design came to be following her diagnosis of stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. Simone l. Smith will receive the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award and participate in a fireside conversation.

We will also showcase a live pitch competition, where current BOSS members will have the opportunity to pitch for $15K. This virtual event is open to the public for women. Tickets are available at www.thebossnetwork.org at no cost and will be held via Zoom.