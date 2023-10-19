The BOSS Network & Sage Releases Groundbreaking Report Addressing Challenges Atlanta-Based Black Women Founders Face

*Originally Reported by Blacknews



Nationwide — The BOSS Network — an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through conversation, online, and event-based networking — has released a report entitled “Voices of Strength: Pathways to Success for Black Women Founders.”

Released in partnership with Sage – the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) – this groundbreaking report identifies the most prominent challenges facing Black women founders in Atlanta, including a lack of access to funding through grants and government resources, mentorship, and the ability to digitally scale their businesses for growth. Findings were from a joint study with insights from 40 Black women entrepreneurs, all founders of small businesses within the metro Atlanta area.

Access to Capital, Digitalization, and Mentorship as Biggest Challenges

Despite Black women being the fastest-growing community of successful entrepreneurs in the US, with a growth rate of over 18% since 2017, only five percent of the surveyed founders have been able to secure funding through business loans or venture capital funds. Additionally, only 20% were familiar with the process to apply for and receive funding through government grants. While access to capital remains a key barrier for growth among this group, there is also a large gap in mentorship and training in the intricacies of social media algorithms to garner a return on investment from social media efforts.