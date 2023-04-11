The Bump Continues Efforts to Increase Awareness and Combat the Maternal Mortality Crisis with Expansion of its Black Maternal Health Hub

In 2021, maternal mortality increased significantly in the US, with Black women dying at a rate 3-4 times higher than non-Hispanic white women1. This issue is alarming, as the maternal death rate among Black women in the US was already one of the highest among industrialized nations and has nearly doubled between 2018 and 20212. Helping to increase awareness of this issue, The Bump, a leading multi-platform brand for pregnancy and parenting, today announced the expansion of the Reclaiming Your Power vodcast series within its Black Maternal Health Hub. The series features discussions and inspiring stories from notable Black women such as Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross and bestselling author and founder of Mama Glow Foundation, Latham Thomas. The series highlights how Black women can harness the power of their physical health, wellness team and community to improve the outcomes for Black mothers in the US.

“The maternal mortality health crisis is a pressing issue that disproportionately affects far too many Black women in the United States. At The Bump, it is our imperative to raise awareness and educate parents about this issue,” said Jen Lee, Head of Marketing at The Bump. “The Black Maternal Health Hub aims to inform, support and empower Black women to advocate for their health and community. Our goal is to reduce maternal morbidity rates while encouraging Black families to focus on the joy and celebration of expanding their families. We are committed to providing authentic and inclusive content to ensure that all parents, especially Black parents, feel emboldened to receive the care and support they need to thrive during and after birth.”

In partnership with the National Medical Association, The Bump launched its Black Maternal Health Hub in 2021 to provide resources, advice and insights for expecting Black parents. The hub features educational and first-person content aimed at helping raise awareness of the maternal mortality crisis and empowering Black audiences.

The Bump vodcast series Reclaiming Your Power expands this week with the launch of new episodes, such as “The Role of Wellness in Your Pregnancy Journey” and “Why Your Wellness Team is so Important.” The series includes notable Black leaders working to make significant changes in support of Black maternal health:

Sanya Richards-Ross, Olympic runner, star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and founder and co-owner of MommiNation

Mykal Steen, co-owner of MommiNation

Hannah Bronfman, activist, angel investor, founder of HBFIT and on-camera personality

Rachel Villanueva, MD, FACOG, immediate past president of the National Medical Association

Temeka Zore, MD, OB-GYN and fertility specialist

Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow Foundation + Love Delivered partner

Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter and Love Delivered

“We are honored to be acknowledged for our work in advancing Black Maternal Health at the Mama Glow Foundation and to be a part of The Bump’s Black Maternal Health Hub vodcast. We believe that childbirth should be an empowering, transcendent and joyful experience for all birthing people,” said Latham Thomas. “It’s not a privilege; it’s our birthright.”

This year, The Bump has also committed to donate to the Mama Glow Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity, through education, advocacy, research and the arts. The Bump will donate $1 for every like, comment and share it receives during Black Maternal Health Week on its April 10th Instagram post about the digital resource, up to $10,000.

The Bump also teamed up with 4Kira4Moms to provide over $25,000 in giveaways to the community from brand partners PROUDLY, Territory Foods and Be Rooted for the Super Sunday Diaper Giveaway Block Party in New Orleans in March. Families received donated diaper bags filled with various baby care products, gift cards, journals, baby food and diapers, while also receiving health and wellness screenings and vaccines from community partners. This event showcased the power of community and the collective responsibility to support families and served as an impactful extension of The Bump’s Black Maternal Health Hub.

Visit The Bump’s Black Maternal Health Hub at TheBump.com/BlackMaternalHealth. To join the conversation and help to raise funds for the Mama Glow Foundation, follow The Bump on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.