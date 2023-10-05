Roy Wood, Jr. Closes The Curtain On ‘The Daily Show’ After 8 Years

After eight years, NPR reports, comedian Roy Wood, Jr. is saying goodbye to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The correspondent position, which he has held since 2015, will be vacant for the time being as Wood took to Twitter to announce his brave decision, using a quote from Doug Herzog.

“You don’t own these jobs. You rent them,” he wrote.

“You don’t own these jobs. You rent them. They are not yours. Ultimately, no matter how long you are there, you’re just passing through” —Doug Herzog Thank You. pic.twitter.com/YFuomUUdIe — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 5, 2023

Wood said he doesn’t know if his name was considered for the host job after Trevor Noah’s departure, but fans feel he is better off without it. Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry took to social media to share his thoughts on the comedian’s brave exit.

“I want Roy to get his own show and stunt on these Comedy Central execs for real,” https://t.co/PiFIABll61 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 5, 2023

Singer and songwriter Novias Wright tweeted that he isn’t surprised by the show not hiring Wood on the spot.

Roy Wood Jr should have been given that show. This is messed up so many levels, and not even surprising in the least bit. We stand with you @roywoodjr — NOIVAS. (@noivaswright) October 5, 2023

Earlier in 2023, fellow former correspondent Hasan Minhaj was rumored to be a leading candidate for the position after Noah parted ways with the desk. But Wood made impressionable marks during his stint as the show’s guest host, bringing in the second-best ratings of the show’s first 11 guest hosts, according to Comedy Centra—beating out Minhaj. Regardless, Wood felt that’s who they wanted.

“I think Hasan checks a lot of boxes that the network would want and people would want,” the comedian said. “Hasan’s young, he’s global, and he has the political I.Q.”

The comedian has already alerted the network of this departure. In a brief statement, Comedy Central wished their former employee nothing but the best. “Roy Wood Jr. is a comedic genius and beloved teammate,” the statement read. “His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News. We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.”

According to sources from TMZ, network executives have mentioned Wood being the new face of the show but were worried he may leave due to him being in high demand over the years.