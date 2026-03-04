News by Sharelle B. McNair DNC Shifts Focus From Midterm Convention To 2028 Convention; Host Cities Revealed Five cities — Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia - were announced as the potential host cities for the 2028 Democratic National Convention (DNC).







Five cities — Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia — were announced as the potential host cities for the 2028 Democratic National Convention (DNC) after the committee scrapped plans for a midterm convention, Politico reported.

After receiving feedback from Democrats, Democratic National Committee Chair, Ken Martin, said the desire was for the party to focus on fundraising to potentially defeat Republicans in 2028. However, DNC executive director, Roger Lau, revealed this was the plan all along, admitting to “baiting” the GOP “into wasting time and money on a midterm convention,” while the DNC has “put resources where they’re needed most.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has plans to host a midterm convention as they are eyeing the potential of losing control of the House. President Donald Trump supported the effort with a September 2025 statement on his Truth Social app. “The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote, according to CBS News, after Democrats floated the idea of doing the same.

The 2028 DNC will be held in one of the five historically blue-leaning cities from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, and while no final decision has been announced, social media supporters have already touched on which city should host, with Philly and Atlanta being the most popular. @NayelySpring910 said ATL is the most logical, especially if they want to focus on Black voters. “So, I’ll say Atlanta. I love Chicago, but if the Dems want to engage with Black ppl, the South would make sense, Houston should’ve been on this list or Dallas.”

So, I'll say Atlanta. I love Chicago but if the dems want to engage with Black ppl, the South would make sense, Houston should've been on this list or Dallas — Chicagoan West Sider by birth (@NayelySpring910) March 2, 2026

@Chuck_NOLA7 said “ATL or Philly..I would vote for ATL.”

But another user gave a different perspective: host in a red state.

Should be in a red state. — MC M♠️R (@Orlegoo) March 2, 2026

That might not be a bad idea, as the RNC already clapped back on the DNC’s plans, with spokesperson Kiersten Pels claiming “the DNC can’t afford to hold a midterm convention, financially or politically.” “They don’t have the money, and they certainly don’t have the courage to put their radical, failing agenda on full display for voters to reject,” Pels said.

Either way, the focus for both parties is control, with the midterms being the first to cross off of the party’s “to-do” lists. The midterm stakes for both parties are high. If Democrats retake control of the House, they could block much of Trump’s additional agenda during the last two years of his presidency. It seems that the GOP is very aware — and worried.

House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted during an interview of what would happen if the party loses. “If we lost the midterms — heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House — it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect,” he said.

