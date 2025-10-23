Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn DNC Pays Off $1.6M Debt From Kamala Harris’ $1B 2024 Campaign The Democratic National Committee is still paying off debt from Kamala Harris $1.5 billion presidential campaign.







The Democratic National Committee paid $1.6 million in September to cover debt from Kamala Harris’ $1.5 billion 2024 campaign.

So far, the DNC has spent over $20 million, and counting, covering debts from Harris’ 107-day campaign, Axios reported. Party officials remain uncertain about the total remaining liabilities as invoices continue to roll in.

The DNC was managing about $12 million in cash on hand at the end of September, after allocating to campaigns in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as other state party efforts. The party typically assumes campaign debts after a presidential race, but such obligations can hinder a losing party’s ability to rebuild for the next election cycle.

After Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection, for example, the party accrued over $20 million in debt. Even with Obama’s fundraising efforts in the following years, the DNC didn’t fully pay off the debt until 2015, leaving the committee in a vulnerable position heading into the 2016 election, which Hillary Clinton ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

As the country approaches the midterm elections, the stakes are high, with outcomes set to shape the balance of power in Congress and potentially influence the remainder of Trump’s term. In response, the DNC is making what it calls “a new, historic investment” to support the Mississippi Democratic Party’s organizing ahead of the November 4 special elections, which include 14 seats.

Primaries were held in August, following a federal court order requiring lawmakers to redraw House districts in Chickasaw County and Senate districts in Hattiesburg and DeSoto County, which had been diluting Black voting power. Although the DNC hasn’t disclosed the exact amount being invested in the races, Chair Ken Martin said it totals six figures.

He shared how the funds will be used to reach more voters in the Republican-controlled state through on-the-ground efforts, paid programming such as direct mail and TV ads, and preparations for the 2026 midterms.

“When you organize everywhere, you can win everywhere – that is my mantra, and that’s why we’re investing six figures into Mississippi in an off-year,” Martin said. “At this DNC, we aren’t simply focused on battleground states or one single election cycle. We can chew gum while we walk, and that means building for both the short and long term by creating new opportunities for Democrats to win elections everywhere.”

