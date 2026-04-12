Beauty by Mary Spiller The Doux Secures Investment To Fuel Growth As Natural Hair Brand Expands Nationwide Founders Maya and Brian Smith are continuing to build on multimillion-dollar success with new partnership aimed at scaling distribution.







Natural haircare company The Doux is entering a new phase of growth after securing a minority investment from VMG Partners, a move designed to strengthen its position in the competitive beauty market. Founded by husband-and-wife team Maya Smith and Brian Smith, the brand has evolved from a single overseas salon into a multimillion-dollar business with products now sold across major retailers in the United States and abroad.

Maya Smith, a licensed cosmetologist, first launched the venture while living in Germany, where she identified a lack of services tailored to textured and curly hair. “I opened a salon because at the time, there weren’t really any hair spaces overseas that really focused on curly hair,” Maya said to AfroTech. What began as a local solution soon expanded into product development, with formulations starting in 2010 and a formal launch following in 2012.

After returning to the U.S., the company’s retail presence grew rapidly. Its products, including styling foams and curl enhancers, eventually landed on shelves at major chains such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Sally Beauty, while also reaching international markets in the United Kingdom.

The company reported $38 million in revenue and $7.3 million in earnings in 2025, reflecting what Smith described as steady and accelerating momentum. “It snowballed from there. We’ve grown exponentially, and the businesses stayed profitable,” she said, according to AfroTech, highlighting the brand’s ability to scale while maintaining financial stability.

Despite its success, Smith acknowledged that expanding within large retail environments comes with logistical challenges. “When you get into mass, you have your distribution, you have materials, and inventory,” she explained, noting that sustaining growth requires careful planning and resources. The new investment is expected to help address those demands and support further expansion.

For the founders, maintaining control over the brand’s identity was a key factor in selecting a partner. Smith emphasized that the collaboration with VMG Partners allows them to preserve their creative vision. “They let us be founders. They let us be us. They don’t touch our brand,” she said. She added that protecting the company’s core values has been central to its continued success.

The partnership reflects a broader trend of increased investor interest in culturally driven beauty brands, particularly those serving underserved markets. With additional capital and infrastructure, The Doux aims to broaden its reach while staying rooted in the community that inspired its creation.

As the company looks ahead, Smith said the focus remains on thoughtful growth. “It was important to us that we’ve always moved really smartly when it comes to what’s next for The Doux,” she said, underscoring the brand’s long-term ambitions in an increasingly crowded industry.

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