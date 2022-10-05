Executive Leadership Council to Honor 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders has announced that it will award over $1.5M in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its 36th Annual Recognition Gala and fundraising event.

The event will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and will take place at the Washington D.C. Marriott Marquis on Oct. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Black executives, philanthropists and influential leaders will come together in person after a two-year hiatus to celebrate The ELC’s larger mission of providing programmatic pillars which work to increase opportunities for Black scholars and professionals to succeed on their path to becoming high-powered business executives.

“It is our mission as members of The ELC to support these young people in their pursuit of higher education, leadership roles and future careers,” said ELC President and CEO, Michael Hyter.

“Philanthropic endeavors like these ensure that students know they are being supported in their journey and that we are growing, maintaining and securing the talent pipeline that is needed for corporations to fulfill their DEI commitments to our community.”

This year’s scholars represent a diverse number of fields with 73% pursuing either a STEM or business-related degree. Approximately 61% of this year’s scholars are women and 61% hail from a long list of HBCUs and other prominent universities from across the country including: Columbia University, Emory University, Florida A&M University, Florida State University, Howard University, Loyola University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Texas A&M University, University of Miami, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern California, University of Texas at Austin, Virginia State University, and many more.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to come back in person to celebrate with our scholars their academic achievements and through these contributions, their future success,” said ELC Board Chairman and CitiGroup CRA Regulatory Group Managing Director and Head, Lloyd W. Brown, II.

“Our partners’ commitment to the next generation of Black professionals through an intentional investment of their professional development will exponentially help facilitate The ELC’s ongoing efforts to expand the pipeline of future Black executive leaders. We truly value their support.”

As an ELC scholar, students are welcomed into a large network of opportunities, are given internship opportunities through the companies that help support The ELC scholarship program and attend a four-day Scholars Symposium where they participate in virtual developmental workshops.

“The access to Black professionals across numerous fields, academic enrichment and the ability to relieve part of my financial burden are the reasons why The ELC scholarship program is important to me. Knowing that I will have a network of executives and peers, who look like me, and with whom I can network and learn, encourages me to pursue my passions. I am excited to embark on this journey as an ELC Scholar,” said University of Miami Brunswick Scholar, Jaida Headley.