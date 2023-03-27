First Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Dispensary In Arizona Will Open—Wait for It—on 4/20

There is more than just cactus growing in Arizona. A new cannabis company its making its mark in the southwest as the first Black-woman owned dispensary in the state.

Fourtwenty Collections was started in 2016 by Marvina Thomas with a focus on CBD-infused soap. “I founded my business with a bar of soap to help a friend with a skin condition. To this day, I make it my mission to help others,” Thomas said in a news release.

Thomas opened shop in Las Cruces, New Mexico, last year and then decided to take it up a notch with CBD skincare and THC- and CBD-infused edibles. Now, according to MJ Biz Daily, she has acquired a vertically integrated medical dispensary license in Arizona.

“It has always been my dream to become the first Black-, women-owned, Arizona dispensary,” Thomas explained. “We are excited to inspire others to reach for the stars and have made history with our acquisition of the Safford license.” Collections is one of six new licenses issued in the state.

Thomas plans on opening on a very important holiday to cannabis fans across the country, April 20, also known as 4/20.

Not only is this the first Black-woman owned dispensary in Arizona, David Fowler, co-founder and executive director of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association of Arizona, said Thomas is the first Black marijuana store owner in the entire state.

“We look forward to becoming a part of the community there,” Thomas said.

As a former registered nurse, the money she makes from her new endeavors goes toward her nonprofit, Start Living Inc., helping people impacted by alcohol and substance abuse successfully reenter society. Her business offers job opportunities to graduates upon course completion.

More and more dispensaries are opening across the country. In December, New York’s first recreational dispensary opened. Last week, Black-owned dispensary Nuggets Cannibas Co. opened in Detroit.