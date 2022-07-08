The Forefront Group and Hennessy's Katrina Jo Celebrate Women of Color in Music

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Forefront Group, Austin Thach, partnered with Katrina Jo of Team Hennessy LA to host an intimate dinner at Wally’s Beverly Hills to celebrate women of color (WOC) in music. Thach and Jo joined forces to spotlight prominent executives (Instagram, journalists, record labels, managers) and tastemakers in the music space, coming together for a curated experience unlike no other.

Invited guests were treated to an evening of laughter, stimulating conversation, and light refreshments.

Representation matters, now more than ever. It should go without saying that the music industry as a whole is nowhere near considered favorable for WOC. And while industry solutions haven’t had much of an effect on creating change in real-time, countless women in leadership positions are doing the groundwork to make a difference.

Amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups in the music space is a step in the right direction toward leveling the playing field. With empowerment at the forefront of creating a safe space for WOC to gather and fellowship, events like this are subtle reminders that it takes a community of supporters to rewrite the narrative.

“It’s exciting to partner with a renowned brand such as Hennessy to honor women in music. Now more than ever, fostering a community of supporters is essential to empowering underrepresented voices. I’m elated to join forces with Katrina Jo and celebrate the cultural leaders who are making a difference in the world and leveling the playing field,” said Austin Thach, The Forefront Group.

“Amplifying the voices of underrepresented creatives and WOC is important, in all spaces! We all deserve a seat at the table and our voices, ideas, and initiatives deserve to be heard and supported. Our contributions are just as important as the next person and should not be dismissed due to any bias or ignorance in today’s world,” said Katrina Jo, Team Hennessy LA.

“Connecting in spaces like this allows us to tap into the wealth of knowledge, encouragement, and experience needed to influence the rooms we’re in. As we influence our individual rooms, we’re creating ecosystems that nurture the innovation and business practices the industry needs in order to thrive,” said Tolu Ayeni, Music Partnerships Instagram.

“There’s a reckoning that is occurring in the music industry. WOC drive the culture, and yet, we are not able to control the narratives to our own stories because we are not in the driver’s seat. It’s imperative that the industry hire more WOC in executive leadership roles so that we can advocate for ourselves and each other in this white, male-dominated business,” said Janishia C. Jones, director of Strategy and Operations Empire.