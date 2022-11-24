Fresh Dolls by World of EPI Releases Collection With Rapper, Icon LL COOL J's Rock The Bells

The Fresh Dolls by World of EPI, a leading manufacturer of multicultural dolls and toys, and Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle platform elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, founded by entertainment icon LL COOL J, today announced the release of a Hip-Hop themed collection available in-store and online at select Walmart locations.

The first wave of products, released in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, includes: new Ebony and Anthony dolls wearing iconic Hip-Hop inspired fashions and thematic adult coloring books featuring contemporary, modern style from acclaimed artist, J. Pierce, according to a press release. As part of the licensing agreement, World of EPI will release ongoing waves of additional products in partnership with Rock The Bells, including fashion dolls, role-play products, coloring books and more – all inspired by iconic Hip-Hop culture.

Since the 1970s, Hip-Hop culture has evolved to become a global phenomenon impacting the lives of generations young and old. Hip-Hop has shaped music, fashion, tech, art, entertainment, language, politics and much more. Hip-Hop is leveraged by so many to bring awareness to cultural issues and the life experiences of people all over the world.

As stewards of Hip-Hop culture, and the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells, has helped increase awareness of content, commerce, and experiences that honor both the culture and core elements of Hip-Hop. As a bridge between old school and new school, this new doll collection will serve to spark interest and encourage learning around Hip-Hop heritage among the next and youngest generations.

Dr. Lisa Williams, CEO & Founder, The World of EPI, said: “At World of EPI, we are committed to creating collections that are truly authentic, engaging and representative for all multicultural children. We are excited to collaborate with Rock The Bells to highlight Hip-Hop culture, which continues to influence and inspire.”

“Through this new collection, we will help reinforce the love of Hip-Hop among so many as well as introduce it to brand new audiences around the world.”

Rich Morris, VP Commerce, Rock The Bells, said: “The exciting licensing deal between Rock The Bells and The World of EPI to create this exclusive collection of Hip-Hop inspired dolls is a phenomenal example of two Black-owned businesses collaborating to produce positive examples of products and images that can benefit communities of all ages.”

Inclusivity and representation in the toy aisle are critical components to helping children establish a healthy view of themselves and others. The Fresh Dolls Collections are designed to inspire self-love, appreciation and confidence. Each face sculpt is a custom-made, authentic work of art. Each skin tone is custom blended to incorporate a myriad of lush undertones and each hair texture is selected to reflect the multitude of styles seen every day. Each step is taken to ensure children see their beauty and brilliance reflected back to them in play. The new collection in partnership with Rock The Bells provides an authentic snapshot of Hip-Hop that enables children and fans alike to continue to celebrate the culture.

To learn more about the exclusive collection, visit https://rebrand.ly/RTBAnthony and https://rebrand.ly/RTBEbony.

Join the conversation on Instagram @thefreshdolls.