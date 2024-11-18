Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Future Of ‘Black Twitter’ Questioned As Many Users Exit The Social Platform Amid the mass exodus from X, many wonder what the future holds for Black Twitter.







As numerous users continue their exodus from X, formerly known as Twitter, many are beginning to question what this mass departure could mean for the future of Black Twitter.

In the two years since Elon Musk became the social platform’s owner, his involvement in Trump’s campaign and his modifications to the app have driven many users to leave X, according to social media analytics tracker Similarweb, as cited by NBC News. Over 115,000 accounts were deactivated the day after the election, marking the highest single-day drop since Musk took over the platform. With Black users among the most engaged and influential audiences on social media, the departure from the app has sparked concerns that “Black Twitter” could fade into history as more users migrate to alternative text-based platforms.

“I don’t think that Black Twitter is going to exist within the next couple of years,” said Jonathan Johnson, a 29-year-old behavioral therapist in Houston.

“Black Twitter is one of the most important forms of community that made the platform what it was,” said Ashon Crawley, a professor of religious studies and African American and African studies at the University of Virginia. “Social media is only important because of the social part, and if you don’t have that, people aren’t going to use” the app.

Thousands of former X users previously active on Twitter cite a surge of bots, harassment, and partisan ads amid the polarizing presidential election as reasons for leaving. Many Black users who have considered leaving the platform since 2022 say the current wave of departures feels more definitive.

The shift away from X follows the platform’s new terms-of-service policy, effective Friday, which states that users’ posts will be utilized to train artificial intelligence. While users previously had the option to opt out of AI machine learning, the updated policy now mandates agreement simply by maintaining an X account.

“I’m not interested in having my content feed that monster,” Crawley, 44, said, noting how the app will suffer without the engagement of Black users.

As Black Twitter migrates, including prominent figures like Gabrielle Union and Don Lemon, many users are turning to platforms like Bluesky, Meta-owned Threads, or the Black-owned social media site Spill. According to Bluesky, over 1 million people joined the platform in the past week, boosting its user base to more than 15 million. By comparison, X had approximately 429 million accounts globally at the start of 2024.

While Bluesky doesn’t collect data on users’ race, the platform is welcoming the mass influx of Black users with open arms.

“In many ways, Black Twitter was one of the cornerstones of Twitter, and we’re eager to welcome this community to Bluesky,” Bluesky spokesperson Emily Liu said.

Academic research, public opinion surveys, X platform data, and reports of the platform’s collaboration with Trump’s campaign suggest that Musk has reshaped the site into a hub for Republican media and an echo chamber that amplifies right-wing ideologies.

“I’m seeing his tweets, which are pushing a bunch of misinformation and straight-up lies, basically. I’m seeing that, but I’m not seeing people I follow,” said Joella Still, a 37-year-old education consultant from Los Angeles.

Still cites Musk’s support of Donald Trump and believes he used the X platform and believes he “used Twitter to help” Trump win the 2024 election.

“I just can’t contribute to something that is part of my demise,” she added.

Black users on Bluesky are actively building a supportive community on the platform, like Rudy Fraser, who created Blacksky, a curated collection of Black-centered feeds designed to filter out racism and misogyny. The new space offers a safe and inclusive experience for its members.

Whether on Threads, Spill, or other platforms, Black Twitter members will work to find a new home for their community.