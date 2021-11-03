The Golf Course Comes To You With This Golf Simulator Available At Pre-Black Friday Sale Prices

For many in the United States, this time of year isn’t exactly the most conducive for favorable golf conditions. Even if you live in a sun-drenched state, the colder-than-usual temperatures aren’t the most inviting for outdoor activities.

If you live in a cold-climate state, then you have already banished any ideas of playing golf until things begin to thaw in the late spring. Just because your golf clubs must be stored away for the winter months, your relationship with the game shouldn’t have to suffer. With the PhiGolf home smart-golf simulator with a swing stick, the golf course comes to you.

This all-in-one golf simulator is available for the limited-time price of $194.65 with our Pre-Black Friday deal. That’s a savings of 23% from its MSRP of $249.

The main attraction in this package is PhiGolf’s simulator. The 9-axis 3D sensor captures the movement from the included swing stick, and its movements are mimicked and displayed on an attached monitor. It makes for hours of entertainment at gatherings, or if you want a solo golf session to stay sharp without hitting the links.

Play some of the world’s most-renown courses such as Chambers Bay, Kiawah Island, Pebble Beach, Congressional, among others. Users can access golf courses via PhiGolf, or WGT Golf (purchase required). Courses can be displayed either on your main television or your mobile devices. The sensor needs just 1.5 hours to charge, and it boasts a 7-hour battery life. It’s also Bluetooth 4.1 compatible.

“The Phigolf device is easy to set up and comes with clear documentation. Provides an ideal range of swing parameters for those confined to home for whatever reason and also ideal for gaming in its WGT mode. I’m glad I bought it,” writes verified 5-star Amazon purchaser Irish Golfer.

Just because the courses might be closed for the winter doesn’t mean your golf itch must go unscratched. Purchase this fun-filled home golf simulator today and perfect your swing during the holidays.

Prices subject to change.