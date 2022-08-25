Proud Parents Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Move Autistic Son Into College

The Roker family loaded the trunk with dorm essentials, embarked on a road trip down college lane, and the rest is history. Twenty-year-old Nick is now off to begin his undergraduate journey.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have officially joined the empty nester club.

On Wednesday, the Today co-host posted a series of photos chronicling the day he and his wife helped their youngest son navigate through college move-in day and registration.

“I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155,” Roker captioned the post.

The proud mama and ABC News Senior National Affairs correspondent gave her own perspective of the special day. She shared her bittersweet emotions about seeing her son off to college.

“Wednesday wonder. After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I’m not crying. I promise. 😢). Pride doesn’t even begin to describe this day Nick Roker. The journey continues,” Roberts captioned a photo of her, Roker and Nick in front of a packed car trunk, posted to Instagram and Twitter.

This is really happening. Our youngest is heading off to college. The journey continues! pic.twitter.com/odeywIaCg0 — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) August 24, 2022

In June, Nick graduated from the Aaron School, a private K-12 special education school whose mission is to serve students with learning disabilities, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. The accomplishment brought his parents joy, and they did not hesitate to speak publicly about his influence.

“We’re so proud of him, all the work he’s done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village,” Roker said when he returned to the Today show after graduation day. “It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work and I’m just so very proud of this young man.”