The Juneteenth Menu hosted by Black Southern Belle’s Michiel Perry Receives Daytime Emmy® Nomination

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 49th annual Daytime Emmy® Awards last Thursday. Food Network’s The Juneteenth Menu received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program.

The digital series, launched in June 2021 on FoodNetwork.com and Food Network’s social channels, is hosted by Michiel Perry, founder of lifestyle brand Black Southern Belle and series co-producer. The Juneteenth Menu highlights the history, traditions and foods associated with the holiday. Michiel interviews and cooks alongside some of her favorite chefs to build a menu, including Gullah Cuisine Chef Charlotte Jenkins, Gina Capers-Willis of What’s Gina Cooking, Emma Cromedy of Carolima’s Dessert Boutique, and Taneka Reaves, co-founder of The Cocktail Bandits.

To watch The Juneteenth Menu visit foodnetwork.com/shows/the-juneteenth-menu.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will air live Friday, June 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+.

Founded by Michiel Perry in 2015, Black Southern Belle (BSB), the lifestyle brand, expresses a passion for all things “Southern Bred and Soul Infused.”

Black Southern Belle celebrates Black women and Southern culture by cultivating a community and dedicated resource highlighting Black women entrepreneurs and tastemakers, Black-owned brands, Southern travel, African-American and Gullah Geechee culture, home decoration and hospitality and life milestones. BSB is a gathering place to support Southern lifestyles while sharing experiences from everyday women who grew up or live in the South.

The brand includes the Black Southern Belle Collective network, an ambassador program, online shop and in-house agency. BSB reaches over four million followers each month and has been recognized by numerous publications, including Apartment Therapy, Better Homes and Gardens, BLACK ENTERPRISE, Brides, ELLE Decor, Essence, Food Network, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Oprah Daily.