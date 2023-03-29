LeBron James Family Foundation, Starbucks to Open Community Store Employing I Promise Students and Families

Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James continues to give back to his hometown.

Earlier this month, the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) announced its partnership with the Starbucks Coffee Company: a “community store” will be featured in LJFF’s House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, run by James’ I Promise students, teachers, parents, and other family members.

“The vision for House Three Thirty is to serve our families’ needs for more work experience and hands-on job training. That extends to every single facet of the expansive space, including this one-of-a-kind Starbucks location,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation in a written statement. “We’re so thankful to Starbucks for trusting us to help rewrite the handbook on what job training looks like and how we can employ people for their futures. What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, ‘be best’ service, a warm and welcoming environment, and a community model that we believe can change the world.”

Utilizing the LeBron James Family Foundation’s signature “We Are Family” slogan, the reimagined training program will provide the skills necessary in achieving career goals. There will also be an emphasis on essential life skills. Proceeds of all sales will go to the foundation.

House Three Thirty opens this Thursday; the Starbucks will be located inside the building.

House Three Thirty is a multi-use space for the community to assemble and engage in immediately impactful programming. The store is located within walking distance of the I Promise School and will feature a family sitting area as well as an outdoor patio that anyone can access.

“The opportunity to learn, work and serve my community in this incredible way is life-changing for me and everyone who works at House Three Thirty,” said D’Onjai White, Starbucks assistant store manager and House Three Thirty team member. “We’re looking forward to providing a whole new ‘We Are Family’ kind of service you can only get here because this opportunity means the world to us.”