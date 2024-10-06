HBCU by Ann Brown The Lip Bar Launches HBCU-Inspired Lip Glosses Just In Time For Homecoming Season The Lip Bar has partnered with HBCU Culture Shop to launch a limited-edition collection, the HBCU Lip Gloss Collection.







The Lip Bar, known for its inclusive beauty products, has partnered with HBCU Culture Shop to launch a limited-edition collection of seven new lip gloss shades inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Just in time for Homecoming season, the HBCU Lip Gloss Collection celebrates the vibrant culture of HBCUs while offering beauty enthusiasts unique shades to elevate their looks.

The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler, a proud graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU), expressed her deep connection to HBCUs. “My first customers and employees went to HBCUs,” she tells Essence. “I wanted to show some love in honor of how much love HBCUs have given men and women for centuries, especially FAMU. I owe so much to my HBCU and the richness of the culture is unsurpassed.”

The collection offers a range of shades that embody the spirit of HBCUs. Butler’s personal favorite? A fierce red called “Rattlers,” paying tribute to her FAMU roots. Other shades in the collection include “HBCU Girly,” “Hampton U,” “Spelman,” and “Jaguars,” featuring warm tones like neutral brown, taupe, and deep brown, which Butler reminisces wearing during her college years. “We were deeply into smoky nude glosses, ice blue shadow, and eye liner,” she told Essence. “We wore business casual to the club and our hair was fried. Flat irons hated to see us coming.”

The lip collection comes with HBCU-branded packaging and an exclusive makeup bag.

The new HBCU-inspired glosses enhance The Lip Bar’s diverse beauty product lineup, offering a unique sheer wash of color that represents a fresh innovation for the brand. “The sheer wash of color in the HBCU Collection is an innovation we have not done before,” Butler noted.

The limited-edition HBCU gloss collection is now available on The Lip Bar’s website while supplies last. This collection allows fans to celebrate Homecoming in style with shades that honor their school pride.

