The Lox Respond To South Bronx Mural In Their Honor: ‘People F**K With Us’

The Bronx is professing its love for the respected rap trio The Lox by unveiling a new mural made in their honor.

Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P shared a post on The Lox Instagram page on Thursday, September that revealed the dope spray-painted mural of their group alongside a building in the South Bronx, New York.

“We appreciate you,” the group wrote in the caption.

The mural showcases portraits of the three group members on a back backdrop that includes a highlighted outline of New York City. It comes amid hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in a borough known as the birthplace of hip-hop.

The Lox are natives of Yonkers, New York, a community that’s located very close to the Bronx. Since their hip-hop inception as part of Bad Boy Records in the mid-90s, The Lox has built a solid and loyal fanbase while also finding success as solo artists.

With hits like “Money, Power & Respect,” “Wild Out,” and “Ride or Die,” The Lox has taken the industry by storm and continue to showcase their dominance as gifted lyricists. Since beating Cam’ron’s Dipset crew at a Verzuz battle in 2021, the trio has continued to perform at key industry events including SXSW, Roc The Mic Live, and Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

The Lox has remained a trio for nearly 30 years and has no plans of ever parting ways.

“As far as this trio goes, I feel like we’re special because we managed to stand the test of time,” Styles P told Hip Hop DX in 2020.

“And they were only able to do that through the love they received from their family, friends, and fans through the years. “Young people fuck with us, our peer groups fuck with us, the elders fuck with us, and we fuck with the elders, our peer group, and the youngins” Styles adds.

