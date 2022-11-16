The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries

The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports.

On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic murder in 2019 at the age of 33.

Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London will appear in the documentary as well as more than 50 collaborators including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Snoop Dogg. The series will share never-before-seen footage of the Grammy award-winning rapper’s upbringing in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles including his experience with gangs and riots that plagued the LA area in the early 90s.

His career highlights will include Hussle’s inception into hip hop by way of his 2005 mixtape Slauson Boy and how he grew his brand to include his All Money In record label, Marathon Clothing store, Marathon Agency brand, and co-working company Vector 90.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James said about the docuseries.

“He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

Hussle’s brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, who serves as the head over his estate, will also appear in the docuseries to speak to his late brother’s legacy.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” Samiel said of his late brother.

“He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled.”

Samiel continued, “The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately,” he said.

“We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.'”