Selah Marley, Daughter of Lauryn Hill, Stands in Unity With Ye’s White Lives Matter Message

Seems like we have another Lost One.

Prolific hip-hop artist Lauryn Hill has a daughter named Selah Marley who seems a little more miseducated than her momma who stood on the side of fighting for Black people’s civil rights.

Marley is making news for taking a cue from Kanye West by agreeing with and defending him after he sported a ‘White Lives Matter’ tee during Paris Fashion Week. Marley wore one too in solidarity with Ye and his misguided ideals.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You cannot bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who I don’t want to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought and intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

No one knows what prompted Bob Marley‘s granddaughter to go on an extended rant but it did catch the attention of Ye. Marley shared a screenshot of a conversation with Ye.

She requested to “continue to discuss” their intentions and “provide healing” to the community. Which community she means, only they will talk about apparently.

On Monday, Kanye West and conservative commentator Candace Owens showcased a T-shirt that stated “WHITE LIVES MATTER.” Masters of using the media to extend whatever narrative they are perpetuating, the image of the two of them standing together wearing this piece of clothing trended immediately.

Ye stated in a post on Tuesday saying, “EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW ITS OVER. YOU’RE WELCOME.”