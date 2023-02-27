The Nashville Black Market Offers Safe Haven for Black Businesses to Grow and Thrive

When was the last time that you attended a family reunion that was like an outdoor block party with food trucks?

Now keep that vision in mind as The Nashville Black Market gives you that feeling that focuses on black-owned businesses and curating a family fun event.

Carlos Partee and Javvon Jones founded the Nashville Black Market by creating a safe haven for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

“When was the last time you’ve been to a family reunion, meets block party, meets outdoor mall? Our family-friendly atmosphere gives people the chance to network, eat, dance, and shop their values,” said Carlos Partee, Co-Founder of the Nashville Black Market

Partee and Jones recently held their fourth annual Black History Month 2-Day Expo Feb. 11-12, that had over 14,000 attendees.

By having it at the Nashville Fairgrounds facility, it gave attendees a chance to to buy products, experience a family fun community event, and more, the organizers told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Between the two days, most vendors sold out of their products on the first day, organizers said.

There were food trucks, vendors, AR experience, raffles, games, photo booth installations, DJs, live music and murals.

As the community grows, the duo wants to support a lot of upcoming entrepreneurs and small businesses.

As the city of Nashville expands, it is difficult for the entrepreneurs to have opportunities for their businesses, the duo said. In 2023, the mission for the market is to create opportunities for black businesses and entrepreneurs in the community by creating a tangible marketplace where culture and commerce can connect and provide services to elevate their businesses.

The Nashville Black Market made its mark in 2018 by attracting thousands of attendees and helping black entrepreneurs and black-owned businesses in the community. The Music City is a place and community where culture and commerce can connect and provide services to elevate their businesses.

The Black Market had their first monthly event that had over 75 vendors that offered everything from baked goods, books, photo shoots, beauty supply products, and more. Every month, starting on March 3, there will be a recurring First Friday Night Market event at the Nashville Farmers Market.

Partee and Jones are in the process of growing the business big enough to have a permanent location where they can stay each month. As they grow the expo, it gives small business owners a chance to maintain and grow their business. Their focus is to create a space for black empowerment.