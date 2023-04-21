I Own This! Antonio Brown Asked to Leave the Stadium Where Team He Owns Plays

A security guard reportedly didn’t know Antonio Brown owned the Albany Empire football team. As a result, Brown was told to leave the field during halftime.

According to several reports, Brown shook hands with children and fans when security asked him to leave the game. In a video of the incident posted on Brown’s Twitter account, a security guard approached Brown, asking him to leave the field.

“This is my field. I’m the owner,” Brown tells the security guard.

No, I don’t think so,” the security guard replies to Brown.

Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged pic.twitter.com/eU724PbHR6 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2023

The video ends with Brown continuing to shake hands with fans. There was no physical incident between Brown and the security guard.

Last month, Brown became a majority owner of the Albany Empire, owning 95% of the team. Charlotte and Steve von Schiller own the remaining 5%. According to CBS, Brown’s father, Eddied “Touchdown” Brown, serves as the Empire’s vice president of operations.

According to CBS Sports, the Empire have won back-to-back National Arena League championships, looking to make a three-peat this year.

“I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt,” Brown said during a press conference, cited by CBS Sports.

“For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams,” Brown added, cited by CBS Sports. “So for me, it was easy. I’m just excited to be here and excited to bring the Albany Empire a three-peat and see the community and these players live out their dreams.”

Brown has not played an NFL football game since leaving the MetLife Stadium mid-game when he was a member of the Tamba Bay Buccaneers in 2022.