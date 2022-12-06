'The Phantom of the Opera' Star Quentin Oliver Lee Takes Final Bow, Dies of Colon Cancer at 34

This Broadway actor has taken his final bow.

Actor Quentin Oliver Lee reportedly died of colon cancer at the age of 34 on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to NBC News, Angie, wife of the Broadway star who was widely known for his role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera, posted on Lee’s Instagram page to update fans and followers on the news.

“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” she wrote. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves.”

“It was peaceful, and perfect.”

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched,” she added.

Angie shared photos of Lee holding their daughter, along with a sentimental message.

The Phantom of the Opera‘s official Instagram page also posted a message of condolences.

“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” the page captioned the post of performance stills. “Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

Today reported that Lee announced his diagnosis with stage 4 colon cancer over the summer.

“May 1st, I got Covid, and all the symptoms that go along with that. Worst of which for a performer was the difficulty breathing and fatigue,” he wrote in a June journal entry on the Caring Bridge website. “At the same time, I had been having IBS like symptoms. Running to the bathroom, difficulty eating, etc.”

“Turns out, I also had a big ol’ mass in my colon, and ‘innumerable masses’ in my liver,” he wrote.

Lee’s other Broadway appearances included Prince of Broadway and Caroline, or Change.