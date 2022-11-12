The Rocket Foundation To Prevent Gun Violence Established In Honor Of TakeOff Amidst Funeral

A foundation created to end gun violence was established amidst the funeral for Kirsnick Khari Ball, the recording artist known as TakeOff. A Celebration of Life was held for Ball in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.

The Rocket Foundation was established in honor of Ball to support programs saving lives through community-based solutions proven to prevent gun violence. Ball, the recording artist known as TakeOff was shot to death on Nov. 1 in Houston following a disagreement over a dice game. He was 28.

According to TMZ, Yolanda Adams, Alicia Keys, Chloe Bailey and Justin Bieber performed at Ball’s homegoing celebration. The outlet also reported that fellow Migos members Offset and Quavo, who are both related to Ball, spoke at the celebration and left the crowd in tears.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, spoke on Ball’s unique sound.

“You changed the culture of music forever. You did that, Take. You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator,” said the 30-tear-old. “It changed the music business.”

Thirty-one-year-old Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, reportedly spoke about growing up with Ball and their love of the WWE. Ball’s mother, brother and sister also reportedly spoke at the service.

Tickets were complimentary and ran out almost immediately. Ushers also collected cell phones from guests and they were locked up until after the service. Shawntae Harris-Dupart, the rapper known as Da Brat, shared a video outside of the arena on Instagram with a caption.

“ #RIPTAKEOFF We #SALUTE YOU. Thank you for contributing to the culture. Yawl changed the game. Your flow was da illest. You WILL be MISSED. 🙏🏽.”

Cardi B was also in attendance and honored the late rapper on Nov. 1 when she retweeted a video in which Takeoff spoke on the importance of family.

“My dudes gave me this ring right here,” said Ball on the video of a ring he wore with a picture of himself and him mother. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Rapper Drake was also in attendance and spoke at the service.