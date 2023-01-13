‘The Same House’ To Galvanize Atlanta Business Community To Support Greater Economic Mobility

Last night, major community leaders from throughout Atlanta came together to celebrate the formation of The Same House, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing all of Atlanta, and America at large, together to solve similar challenges faced by communities across the country.

Rodney Bullard, former vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc., will take the helm of the new organization.

The nonprofit was formed following the multi-year success of the Beloved Benefit in Atlanta, an event which has raised $12 million to support economic mobility since 2019 and which will continue as part of The Same House. In the spirit of that iconic event, the mission of The Same House will be to further economic opportunity and mobility through education, employment and entrepreneurship.

In his enthusiastic and heartfelt speech about the significance of The Same House, Bullard announced exciting news that global music icon John Legend will perform at the 3rd Annual Beloved Benefit scheduled for August 24, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The event will feature an unforgettable program with community stories, honorees, business leaders, nonprofits and community members. As part of future plans for The Same House, Bullard hopes to scale this event nationally in the future.

In sharing the origin of The Same House, Bullard noted that the organization is “inspired by the late, great Congressman John Lewis when he proclaimed on the 2019 Beloved Benefit stage that ‘We all live in the same house.’” Bullard added that “The Same House will not replace the Beloved Benefit – rather it will build on the concept to support communities across Georgia and beyond.”

The Same House approach is anchored in programs, experiences and storytelling which encompass:

Programs Advance economic opportunity through programs Grant-making, fellowships and other partnerships for individuals and organizations serving core thematic areas

Experiences Connect communities through powerful events and experiences Soul-stirring and bridge-building experiences to spark compassion and raise funds that strengthen American cities

Storytelling Ignite social action through media and storytelling Share stories and build campaigns that highlight the power and possibility when communities serve together



For more information on The Same House and the 3rd Annual Beloved Benefit or to make a donation, visit www.thesamehouse.org.