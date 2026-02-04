News by Kandiss Edwards Schomburg Center Releases ‘100 Black Voices,’ A Comprehensive Look At Black Literary Excellence The selections come from writers, artists, and scholars.







The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has released 100 Black Voices, a centennial reading list of 100 books by Black authors, with a curated selection available to New York Public Library (NYPL) cardholders as instant e-books and audiobooks through Feb. 28.

The list was led by the Schomburg Center’s Research and Reference Division and draws on recommendations from writers, artists, and scholars, including Jelani Cobb, Glenn Ligon, Imani Perry, Alison Stewart, Maya Angelou, and Toni Morrison.

The titles include works tied to the Harlem Renaissance as well as widely read contemporary books (Between the World and Me, Things Fall Apart), classics (I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Sula), and others.

Access to select titles is available through the New York Public Library site and the Libby app.

“Not only were we able to engage brilliant minds about their favorite books, but we also received thoughtful and unexpected choices to encourage our patrons to read, discover, and explore.,” said Maira Liriano, associate chief librarian of the Schomburg Center’s Research and Reference Division. “The list is a continuation of our legacy of literacy in encouraging the exploration and access to Black literature and highlights the many riches in our vast research collections.”

NYPL said select titles from the list are available right away, with no wait times. Patrons can borrow e-books and audiobooks for three weeks through Libby

The library system has released the 100 Black Voices during the 100th anniversary of Black History Month and of the Schomburg Center.

The center originated at NYPL’s 135th Street Branch. The Division of Negro Literature, History, and Prints opened on May 8, 1925, the NYPL said. It is now one of the world’s leading cultural organizations devoted to preserving and exhibiting materials focused on African American, African Diasporan, and African experiences.

Its collections total more than 11 million items.

