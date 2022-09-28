The Sister of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim, Bothered By Netflix For Failure to Compensate Her Family

The sister of one of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims called out Netflix for being greedy following the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Rita Isbell is the sister of Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man murdered by Dahmer. Dahmer murdered 17 people in Milwaukee, Wisc. between 1978 and 1991 and was nicknamed the Milwaukee Cannibal because he ate some of his victims. Body parts including three severed heads were found inside of his refrigerator when he was arrested, and Netflix made a 10-episode series based on Dahmer and the murders that premiered on Sept. 21. The grieving sister spoke to reporter Kelsey Vlamis for a story published on Sept. 25 by Insider.

Isbell became emotional while giving her victim impact statement in 1992 during Dahmer’s sentencing hearing and screamed at the serial killer before charging at him in the courtroom. She was held back by court officers.

“I am the oldest sister of Errol Lindsey,” she began. “I’m mad. This is how you act when you’re out of control. I don’t ever wanna see my mother have to go through this again. Never, Jeffrey.”

Isbell then began to scream at her brother’s murderer and tried to approach him as he sat at the defense table. “Jeffrey!! I hate you, mother f—!! I hate you!!” She later said that she had an out-of-body experience during her statement. “So that’s why I said: ‘Let me show you what out of control is. This is out of control.’ I was out of body. I wasn’t myself in that moment,” said Isbell.

Isbell also said that seeing herself depicted on film retraumatized her. She added that she was angry during the trial because Dahmer’s attorney’s claimed that he was out of control when he committed the murders and she became angrier during her statement when Dahmer refused to look at her.

“If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then,” she said. “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Isbell also called out Netflix for being greedy and not sharing any of the money being made from the series with the victims’ families.

“I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I’m old. I’m very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

Rita Isabel, Erroll Lindsey’s sister, having an outburst at the courtroom on Jeffrey Dahmer trial (1992) #DahmerNetflixpic.twitter.com/iugjVRnh8Y — Ꮃꀤꋪ꒑ꀤ꒒ (@Wirjil) September 26, 2022

Isbell added that her brother was a father who never got to meet his daughter, Tatiana Banks. Lindsey was murdered before her birth.

“It’s not about me anymore, it’s about her. So when they mention my name, I’m going to always refer to her, Tatiana Banks: Errol Lindsey’s daughter. And now, he even has a granddaughter, too.”