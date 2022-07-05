The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM Offer Executive Series to HBCU Students

The Tom Joyner Foundation, a driving force behind scholarship distribution and fundraising for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, are partnering to offer an Executive Series to HBCUs nationwide beginning this fall.

The partnership will offer HBCU students the opportunity to network with BetMGM executives and navigate the recruitment process in preparation for career opportunities at the company after graduation.

“Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM,” said Joyner, founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation.

The Executive Series will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques, and job interview preparation. The workshops will help graduating seniors pursue roles in human resources, finance, legal, marketing, product design and more, according to a press release.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer, BetMGM said, “We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers. Our goal at BetMGM is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”

HBCU students can find more information and RSVP for the Executive Series on The Tom Joyner Foundation website starting this fall. Tom Joyner Foundation’s partnership with BetMGM is an extension of the Foundation’s mission to provide career opportunities for students.