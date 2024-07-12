Leadership by Stacy Jackson LGBTQ Organization The Trevor Project Appoints Jaymes Black As New CEO Jaymes Black's personal story as a lesbian teen in the 1990s resonates with The Trevor Project's mission to support LGBTQ youth.









The Trevor Project, a prominent LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization, has appointed Jaymes Black as its new CEO.

Black, who uses all pronouns, makes history as the first Black and nonbinary leader of The Trevor Project, and the appointment comes at a critical juncture for LGBTQ youth, particularly transgender individuals, who face unprecedented challenges. The Trevor Project’s new CEO aims to shed light on the struggles of today’s LGBTQ youth as recent data from The Trevor Project paints a concerning picture. A 2022 poll conducted by Morning Consult revealed that 86% of trans and nonbinary youths reported negative mental health impacts from debates surrounding anti-trans legislation. Furthermore, The Trevor Project’s 2023 survey found that 41% of LGBTQ young people had seriously contemplated suicide in the previous year.

According to NBC News, Black’s personal journey resonates deeply with The Trevor Project’s mission. As a high school student in the 1990s, Black faced isolation after their relationship with a girlfriend became public knowledge. “What that led to is me dropping out of high school. It was too isolating, and I just didn’t feel like I could go on,” Black shared. Reflecting on current challenges, they added, “As bad as my story sounds, I can’t imagine what our youth are going through today.”

The Trevor Project’s new leadership comes amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation. As of this month, state lawmakers have introduced 527 bills targeting LGBTQ individuals, surpassing last year’s total of 510, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. These bills often focus on restricting trans students’ rights and limiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools.

Before joining The Trevor Project, Black served as CEO of Family Equality, an organization advocating for LGBTQ families. Their journey includes overcoming personal challenges, including moving to Dallas with their girlfriend at 21 and finding community in the local “gayborhood.” Black later married their wife, Cheralyn, in Canada, years before same-sex marriage became legal nationwide in the U.S.

Black’s career path led them from corporate America to nonprofit leadership, motivated in part by the discrimination they faced as a lesbian couple starting a family. The couple adopted twin boys in 2014 and later relocated to Washington, D.C., to escape anti-LGBTQ legislation in Texas. As the new CEO of The Trevor Project, Black is poised to leverage their experiences and leadership to address the pressing needs of LGBTQ youth.

