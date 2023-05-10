The University of Georgia Football Team Declines White House Invitation

The tradition of being invited to the White House after a team wins a championship may not be as glamorous as in previous years. According to CNN, the University of Georgia football team, who won this year’s SEC college championship, has declined the offer from the White House to celebrate its latest victory on June 12. The University of Georgia’s Athletic Association released a written statement that the date for the invitation was not “feasible” for the football team.

The statement read, “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

The Bulldogs smacked the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs by a margin of 65-7 when the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship occurred in January. This was the Bulldogs’ second straight championship, completing an undefeated season at 15-0.

The team wasn’t invited to the White House after last year’s championship due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden notified the press that the White House has plans to host the winner of the NCAA Woman’s Basketball Championship, the Lousiana State University Tigers, as well as the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship winners, the University of Connecticut Huskies on May 26.

Previously, there was speculation if the LSU Tigers would accept an invitation to the White House because the Tigers, with a team of primarily Black players, beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, whose team comprises mainly white players. After the Tigers handily defeated the Hawkeyes, Jill Biden, in what many labeled a racist move, stated both teams should be invited to visit the White House, which has never been done at any point in the history of inviting championship teams to the White House.

The Tigers’ star player, Angel Reese, and her teammates were offended by the offer. But, in an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Reese confirmed she will join her teammates at The White House.