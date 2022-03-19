‘The View’ Allegedly Has ‘A Seat At The Table’ For Wendy Williams To Join The Talk Show

Wendy Williams vows to make a comeback to daytime television ever since her talk show The Wendy Willams show ended last year due to her continuing health problems, the L.A. Times reports.

Comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd’s new show Sherri will occupy the timeslot left open by the Williams show on Fox Television stations this fall.

However, producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury will accommodate Williams to resume her show once her health issues are resolved, according to Deadline.

A source close to ABC’s The View, the daytime talk show hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, revealed that Williams has an “open invitation” to join the program, reports Radar Online.

The source went on to say, “there is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants. The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first T.V. interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her.”

While ABC has not release an official statement of the proposal, Williams is reportedly fielding offers from the Today Show to Good Morning America.

“Producers know how much people want to hear from Wendy,” added a second source. “But what makes The View opportunity so interesting is that this interview could open up the door to her joining the show on a recurring basis.”

The 57-year-old spoke via phone to T.J. Holmes of Good Morning America to discuss her health; Williams lives with Graves’ disease’s autoimmune condition, returning to television, and her ongoing dispute with Well Fargo Bank.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that,” Williams said. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

“[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she continued. “You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” affirmed the former radio D.J.

Williams ended her interview with Holmes on a positive note concluding, “Keep watching. I’m going to be back on the Wendy show,” she added. “Bigger and brighter than ever,” according to People.