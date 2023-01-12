‘I Feel Great’: ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Gets Real About Breast Reduction and Liposuction

The View’s Sunny Hostin is feeling like a whole new woman after getting a breast reduction and liposuction last summer.

The talk show host is being transparent in the latest issue of People about the cosmetic surgery she underwent in August 2022 to revamp her look and reignite her confidence. Hostin finally decided to go under the knife after years of battling back pain and body image issues.

“I feel like a better version of myself,” Hostin said. “It was a health decision and a self-care decision.”

Hostin was also facing personal battles with the stigmas surrounding cosmetic surgery, which she now hopes to combat.

“I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all,” she said. “And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

Hostin shared that she always had full-sized breasts that only grew after welcoming her children, son Gabriel, 20, and daughter Paloma, 16, with her orthopedic surgeon husband Emmanuel Hostin, 52.

“By the time I was 16, I was a double-D,” Hostin said. “I couldn’t imagine my breasts would get bigger with childbirth — however, they did.”

Her concerns about her figure and public appearance only heightened after she joined The View in 2016.

“My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time,” she explained. “Or I would get a very large dress, and then my stylist would put clips on the back of my dress so that everything would fit.”

The defining moment that resulted in Hostin deciding to go under the knife came at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where she struggled to fit into her Toni Maticevski gown because the dress’ bra didn’t fit.

“I was crying,” Hostin revealed. “I sat there and didn’t eat anything. I couldn’t lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, ‘Oh God, they’re going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.'”

Hostin booked an appointment with New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein and breast specialist Dr. Anna Steve. On August 22, 2022, she finally underwent the procedures: a breast reduction and lift, along with liposuction on her waist and chin.