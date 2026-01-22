Netflix Cancels ‘The Vince Staples Show’

Recording artist Vince Staples has had his self-titled television sitcom canceled by Netflix.

According to Deadline, “The Vince Staples Show,” a fictionalized version of his life, had just completed its second season. Although it was a critically acclaimed, it never developed a large audience to justify keeping it running.

The show debuted in 2024 and featured Staples, along with Andrea Ellsworth, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Beau Billingslea, and Naté Jones. The show was based in Long Beach, where the rapper is from.

In a recent Netflix report, the show’s second season ranked No. 1,446 in the streaming giant’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report. Following its Nov. 6 release, the show garnered 1.7 million views. According to a report on viewing stats from Feb. 15, 2024, through June 30, 2024, Staples’ show had generated 4.6 million views.

The show had never broken Netflix’s Weekly Top 10, but on Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 94% with critics and 88% with viewers.

Staples created the show with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. It was executive produced by Kenya Barris, Staples, Corey Smyth, William Stefan Smith, Andrea Sperling, and Leonard Chang.

The Def Jam Recordings artist debuted 2015 and released his latest project in May 2024. His first three albums, Summertime ’06, Big Fish Theory, and FM!, were released on Def Jam before he signed with Motown. With the legendary label, he released Vince Staples and Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

His latest album, Dark Times, marks his return to Def Jam.

As an actor, he has appeared on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary and in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump. He has also made guest appearances as himself in the film Gorillaz: Reject False Icons and on the HBO show Insecure.

