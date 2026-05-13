The Voting Rights Act Is a Black Business Issue

Written By Briana D. Williams

Voting has never been ceremonial to Black people. The ballot has always had a balance sheet attached to it. It has determined who could protect land, wages, schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and the basic right to participate in public life. The Fifteenth Amendment promised that right in 1870. For nearly a century after, Black voters were met with poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses, white primaries, bureaucratic traps, intimidation, harassment, economic retaliation, and violence. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was Congress’s attempt to turn a constitutional promise into enforceable power.

The point of that history is not that every modern redistricting case is Selma. The point is that the machinery of political voice has always shaped the machinery of economic life. The Voting Rights Act outlawed discriminatory voting practices, authorized federal examiners in covered jurisdictions, and made Section 2 a nationwide protection against voting rules that deny or abridge the right to vote on account of race or color. Its impact was immediate: by the end of 1965, roughly 250,000 new Black voters had been registered, about one-third by federal examiners.

That is why the Voting Rights Act belongs in the business conversation. Civic power is business infrastructure. Resilience is beautiful. But it is not infrastructure.

BLACK ENTERPRISE recently covered the Supreme Court’s Louisiana voting-rights ruling as news. The business question is what comes next. In Louisiana v. Callais, BE reported that Justice Samuel Alito described Louisiana’s challenged map as an “unconstitutional gerrymander,” and that Chief Justice John Roberts described the district as a “snake” stretching more than 200 miles to connect pieces of Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge.

Here is the short version of the case, without turning this into a bar-review lecture. Louisiana’s post-2020 congressional map had one majority-Black district. Section 2 litigation led the state to adopt a new map with a second majority-Black district. That new district was then challenged as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. On April 29, 2026, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment against the new map, holding that Section 2 did not require Louisiana to create the additional majority-minority district, so the state’s use of race in drawing it was not justified.

The majority also tightened the Section 2 framework in ways that matter far beyond Louisiana: plaintiffs’ illustrative maps cannot use race as a districting criterion, must satisfy the state’s legitimate districting objectives, including political goals, and must control for party affiliation when proving racial bloc voting. Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent warned that the decision pushes Section 2 back toward a purpose test and gives states a new way to defend minority vote dilution by calling the harm partisan rather than racial.

For lawyers, that is a doctrinal fight. For Black professionals, founders, executives, and workers, the practical question is sharper: when political representation weakens, what happens to market access?

Political representation is business infrastructure

A district line may look like geometry. For a business owner, it can feel like a loan denial with better handwriting.

Representation influences who writes procurement rules, who funds enforcement agencies, who audits supplier-diversity promises, who asks why minority vendors are not being paid on time, who protects small business lending programs, who funds workforce training, and who answers the phone when a contractor says the bidding process has developed a mysterious fondness for the same three firms.

As a lawyer who works with business owners, executives, public entities, and companies in employment, business, and compliance disputes, I think of rights the way I think of contracts: they are only as strong as the systems that enforce them. Rights rarely disappear all at once. More often, they are buried under friction — a missed deadline, a vague standard, a disappearing paper trail, a complaint that goes “under review” long enough to qualify for a pension.

For Black businesses, that friction is expensive.

Black entrepreneurship is growing, but it is growing inside a constrained system. Census Bureau data for reference year 2023 show that Black or African American-owned employer firms accounted for 3.4% of U.S. employer businesses, about 201,000 firms, and generated $249 billion in receipts. Black-owned nonemployer businesses accounted for 14.4% of nonemployer firms, about 4.4 million businesses, with $128.7 billion in receipts. Pew Research Center’s analysis of federal data found that majority Black-owned employer firms grew from 124,004 in 2017 to 194,585 in 2022, with gross revenue rising 66% over that period. Yet those firms still represented only about 3% of classifiable U.S. employer firms and 1% of gross revenue, while Black Americans were roughly 14% of the population.

That is growth. It is also a warning. A community can be entrepreneurial and still be structurally under-leveraged.

Public contracts are a market, not a metaphor

For many founders, government is not an abstract political actor. It is a customer, a regulator, a landlord, a lender, a certifier, and sometimes the slowest-paying client on the books.

The federal marketplace alone is enormous. In fiscal year 2024, small businesses received more than $183 billion in federal prime contracts, while small disadvantaged businesses received $78.1 billion. Disaggregated SBA data listed Black American small businesses at $9.83 billion, or 1.54% of prime contracting dollars. Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey data also show that among Black-owned employer firms, 15% reported state and local government customers accounting for at least 10% of firm sales in 2024, and 7% reported federal government customers.

So when we talk about voting rights, we are also talking about who influences the rules of a marketplace worth billions. Who gets certified? Who gets outreach? Who hears about the opportunity before the application window closes? Who gets paid within 30 days instead of “soon”? Who audits whether agencies are actually meeting their small business goals?

A delayed payment to a Black-owned firm is not an inconvenience. It can be payroll, rent, insurance, and survival wearing a government badge.

Workplace accountability runs through representation

Voting rights are also a workplace issue.

The representatives we elect help shape labor budgets, anti-discrimination enforcement, whistleblower protections, wage-theft priorities, public-sector hiring, family leave, education pipelines, transportation, childcare, and the way agencies respond when discrimination is not dramatic enough to trend but serious enough to derail a career.

This connection is not new. The Department of Justice’s summary of Section 2 explains that courts evaluating vote-dilution claims may consider whether minority group members bear the effects of discrimination in education, employment, and health, because those conditions can hinder effective political participation. In plain English: the law has long understood that political power and economic conditions talk to each other.

Black professionals know the difference between a right that exists on paper and a right that has someone with authority willing to enforce it. A handbook can promise fairness. A DEI statement can have better adjectives than a luxury candle. But if agencies are underfunded, if oversight is weak, if boards and commissions do not reflect affected communities, accountability becomes a branding exercise.

And branding without enforcement is just calligraphy.

Capital gaps make civic power more urgent

The risk is sharper because Black businesses often face the market with less margin for error.

The Federal Reserve’s 2026 chartbook on firms by race and ethnicity of ownership found that at the end of 2024, 47% of Black-owned employer firms were operating at a loss, compared with 32% of white-owned employer firms. Among loan, line of credit, or merchant cash advance applicants, 36% of Black-owned employer firm applicants were denied, compared with 17% of white-owned applicants; 32% of Black-owned applicants were approved, compared with 57% of white-owned applicants.

A redistricting decision does not personally deny a loan. But if Black firms are already operating with thinner margins and facing tougher credit outcomes, every policy choice carries more weight: a grant, a licensing rule, a tax credit, a procurement target, a public payment timeline, a workforce program, a CDFI partnership, a broadband buildout, a transit line, a school board budget.

The vote is not the business plan. It is the road the business plan has to travel.

The playbook: what Black professionals and founders should do now

The response to weakened voting protections cannot be panic. Panic is not a strategy; it is a very expensive group chat.

1. Audit your public-money map. Identify every public system that touches your business or career: contracts, licenses, grants, tax incentives, zoning, public boards, school districts, transportation authorities, health departments, courts, and workforce programs. If your business sells to government, wants to sell to government, or depends on a regulated industry, know who writes the rules and who oversees the rule-writers.

2. Document like the future may ask for exhibits. If you are denied a contract, request the scoring criteria. If payment is delayed, keep the timeline. If a workplace complaint is mishandled, preserve the emails, policies, names, dates, and witnesses. If a supplier-diversity promise does not match actual spend, capture the gap. Receipts are not petty; receipts are governance.

3. Run a representation-risk audit. Executives should ask whether promotion, discipline, procurement, and complaint processes are measurable. Who is getting opportunities? Who is not? Are supplier commitments tied to dollars? Do policies survive legal and political shifts, or are they dependent on the mood of the moment?

4. Build civic continuity before crisis. Join chambers, professional associations, neighborhood councils, industry groups, and public-comment processes before the emergency. A community that only organizes after the damage is done is always negotiating from the invoice end of the transaction.

5. Treat civic power as infrastructure. Business owners would never ignore roads, utilities, cybersecurity, insurance, banking relationships, or supply chains. Political representation belongs in the same category because it affects the terrain on which Black businesses compete.

This is not about special treatment. Black businesses do not need pity. We need enforceable rules, transparent procurement, fair credit, accountable workplaces, and political systems that allow communities to choose representatives who understand the invoice, the payroll, the lease, the lawsuit, and the dream.

The Voting Rights Act is not merely a civil-rights statute. It is a market-access statute. It helps determine whether Black political voice can translate into Black economic leverage.

A vote may be cast in a booth, but its value shows up everywhere a Black person tries to work, build, hire, borrow, contract, lead, and own.

That makes voting rights not a side issue for BLACK ENTERPRISE readers. It makes them business infrastructure.

RELATED CONTENT: The Supreme Court Guts Voting Rights Act By Restricting Black Representation In Louisiana

Briana D. Williams is a Harvard Law graduate, California attorney, and founding attorney of Greystone Law and Advisory Group, P.C., where she represents business owners, executives, and public entities in employment, business, and compliance matters. Her work focuses on litigation, governance, workplace accountability, sustainable business strategy, and risk mitigation.