photo credit: Michael Fleischhacker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons News by Selena Hill ‘The Washington Post’ Ordered To Rehire And Issue Back Pay To Journalist Karen Attiah The ruling marks a significant labor victory for Attiah, whose was fired over comments about Charlie Kirk's death.







An independent arbitrator has ordered The Washington Post to reinstate former opinion columnist Karen Attiah and provide her with back pay and lost benefits, finding the newspaper lacked sufficient cause to fire her following social media posts about the 2025 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The ruling is a major workplace and labor victory for Attiah, who was the last Black full-time member of The Post’s opinion desk at the time of her termination.

Private arbitrator Sarah Miller Espinosa concluded that the newspaper “did not have good and sufficient cause” to terminate Attiah and failed to establish that she had engaged in “gross misconduct,” according to Reuters.

Attiah was fired in September 2025 after publishing posts on Bluesky following Kirk’s assassination. One post said, “Refusing to tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning for a white man that espoused violence is … not the same as violence.” The Post accused Attiah of violating its social media policies and harming the organization’s integrity. But Miller Espinosa found that the company had not met the standard required to justify her termination under its collective bargaining agreement.

“This decision confirms what we’ve said from the start: I was doing my job as an opinion journalist, and doing that job is not misconduct,” Attiah said in a statement issued through her attorney, according to The Hill. “After spending over a decade of my career at the Post as an editor and an opinion columnist focusing on race, gender and global human rights, I’m relieved to finally have that record set straight.”

Attiah also addressed the ruling on Instagram, writing, “It’s been a year-long fight, but this is a victory for journalists everywhere.”

The Democracy Defenders Fund, which represented Attiah in the dispute, called the ruling a significant moment for press freedom, saying it confirmed that media institutions cannot use retaliatory discipline to silence journalists addressing difficult issues.

The National Association of Black Journalists had previously warned that Attiah’s firing “raised an alarm about the erosion of Black voices across the media.” The organization has also criticized The Post over layoffs affecting Black journalists and the elimination of race and culture beats.

The Washington Post said it respects the arbitration process and declined further comment.