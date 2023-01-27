‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters

An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters.

On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.

The list followed a roundup the outlet released of interviews with recruiters who shared their experience with trying to recruit LeBron and Savannah James’ teenage son. There was one anonymous respondent who appeared to throw some subtle shade at Mrs. James for how she makes recruiters work to speak to Bronny.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” an ACC coach told On3.

“You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

Once the article was shared on Twitter, social media decided to call out the college coach for seemingly complaining about Savannah’s way of protecting her teenage son from pushy recruiters.

“When they can’t prey on a child’s lack of experience because their parents have given them more than you could ever promise , you can’t sell them a dream . So yeah coach, this recruit is gonna require actual work,” one user wrote.

“The way it should be,” one fan said in praise of Savannah.

“She has a name, its savannah and she’s a fu*king queen,” another fan quipped.

There was one fan who shared their theory on why certain recruiters had to work so hard to get to Bronny.

“If you have to jump through hoops they probably aren’t interested lol,” they wrote.

Bronny is currently ranked #28 in ESPNs top 100 prospects with numerous colleges trying to recruit him as he heads to college.